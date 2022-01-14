Arkansas tops 85,000 active covid cases as day-to-day increases fall

New coronavirus cases in Arkansas were 10,405 Friday, down from the total of new cases from the day before, but active cases set yet another record at 85,810 — meaning that roughly 1 in 35 Arkansans have tested positive for the virus.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,309 patients hospitalized with the virus on Friday, the sixth consecutive day of more than 1,000 hospitalizations. The total rose by 58 from Thursday, making Friday the 15th consecutive day of double-digit increases.

The record for covid hospitalizations in Arkansas is 1,459, set in August.

The state's death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 23 to 9,413.

Arkansas has reported 664,194 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 568,758 are considered recovered.

More details in Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.