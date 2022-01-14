Arkansas vs. LSU: How to watch and listen, betting line, notables, team comparisons

WHEN Saturday, 1 p.m.

WHERE Maravich Assembly Center (13,215), Baton Rouge, La.

COACHES LSU: Will Wade — 98-41 in fifth season at LSU and 187-86 in ninth season overall; Arkansas: Eric Musselman — 56-24 in third season at Arkansas and 166-58 in seventh season overall in Division I.

The Razorbacks will be coached by interim Keith Smart while Musselman recovers from shoulder surgery.

RECORDS Arkansas 11-5, 1-3 SEC; LSU 15-1, 3-1 SEC

STREAK Arkansas won 1; LSU won 3

SERIES Arkansas leads 38-34

LAST MEETING LSU defeated Arkansas 78-71 on March 13, 2021, at the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates. The game audio can also be accessed on the Razorback GameDay App and the TuneIn app.

TELEVISION The game will be televised by ESPN2 and can be accessed via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Karl Ravech (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst)

BETTING LINE LSU is a 7-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com.





NOTABLE Kamani Johnson is questionable for the Razorbacks because of an ankle injury he suffered in Wednesday night’s 87-43 victory over Missouri … LSU sophomore forward Tari Eason, a 6-8 transfer from Cincinnati, is averaging 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds off the bench … Will Wade said Tigers senior guard Xavier Pinson, a transfer from Missouri, is doubtful because of a knee injury which caused him to miss the Tigers' 64-58 victory at Florida on Wednesday night. Eric Gaines started in Pinson's place and scored 15 points against the Gators. Pinson is averaging 10.9 points ... LSU leads the nation in field goal defense (35.0%) and steals per game (12.1) … The Tigers are 10-0 at home, including victories over No. 18 Kentucky 65-60 and No. 22 Tennessee 79-67 … Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams is averaging 10.3 rebounds in his last three games with 10 against Mississippi State, 11 at Texas A&M and 10 against Missouri … The Tigers’ only loss was at No. 4 Auburn 70-55 to open SEC play … LSU Coach Will Wade is 6-3 against the Razorbacks … Arkansas is 12-19 all-time at LSU, including 11-18 in SEC games.

LSU PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS., NAME, HT; YR.; PPG; RPG

G Eric Gaines, 6-2; So.; 8.6; 3.6

G Brandon Murray, 6-5; Fr.; 9.2; 2.8

F Darius Days, 6-7; Sr.; 14.7; 7.8

F Mwani Wilkinson, 6-5; So.; 4.1; 3.8

C Efton Reid, 7-0; Fr.; 8.0; 5.2

ARKANSAS PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS., NAME, HT., YR.;PPG;RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr.; 18.8; 4.5

F Kamani Johnson, 6-7; Jr.; 3.5; 3.4

F Trey Wade, 6-6; Sr.; 2.8; 1.6

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10; So.; 7.4; 8.6

F Au’Diese Toney, 6-6; Sr.; 10.4; 4.5

TEAM COMPARISON

LSU – Arkansas

76.1 Points for 80.5

56.5 Points against 70.1

+6.7 Rebound margin +6.1

+4.3 Turnover margin +2.8

45.1 FG pct. 46.1

32.3 3-PT pct. 29.7

72.4 FT pct. 72.8