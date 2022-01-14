Sections
Searchers find paddleboard of missing Maumelle woman, authorities say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:46 a.m.
A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.

Searchers have found the paddleboard of a Maumelle woman who was reported missing Wednesday night along the Arkansas River, authorities said Friday.

Ashley Haynes was reported missing by family members around 6 p.m., after she went paddleboarding on the river during mid-afternoon, police said.

She had not been located, but her board and paddle were found on land, Capt. Collins of the Maumelle Police Department said Friday morning. 

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officers, as well as Maumelle police, were continuing their search, Collins added.

Authorities ask that anyone with information, contact police or Capt. Dustin Ivey at (501) 960-3629.

