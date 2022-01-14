Boston strong as Gamecocks cruise

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Dawn Staley saw the raw skill and youthful energy when scouting Aliyah Boston in high school. Now, South Carolina's coach is watching a player who's transformed herself into one of the best in the game.

Boston, the 6-5 All-America, had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the top-ranked Gamecocks to a 65-45 victory over Texas A&M on Thursday night.

Staley said Boston has steadily pursued greatness with the Gamecocks, improving her fitness, her technique and her knowledge.

"It happens over time, but she's forced it to happen," Staley said. "It's beautiful to see it happening in such a short period of time."

It was the latest stellar showing for Boston, who sees her role to do whatever is required. "Trying to do what the team needs is always what I'm trying to do," she said.

Against Texas A&M (10-6, 0-4 SEC), it was keeping South Carolina out front when her teammates shots weren't falling.

Boston grabbed her 10th rebound 17 minutes into the game. She already had 15 points while the rest of the Gamecocks (16-1, 4-1) had just 11 in the first two periods.

The Aggies tied it at 26-all on Kayla Wells' opening basket of the period. That's when South Carolina turned things up. Destanni Henderson had a pair of three-pointers while Boston added another inside bucket.

While Boston was on fire, Zia Cooke was ice cold. The South Carolina junior, averaging 12.6 points a game, missed all nine shots she took in the opening half, five of those from beyond the arc.

Cooke finished 3 of 16 overall -- all her baskets on threes -- for 10 points. Henderson had 15 points and Victaria Saxton 10.

Qudashiah Hoppie led the Aggies with 15 points on 5-of-19 shooting.

It was Blair's final time at the Colonial Life Arena, a building he's praised for its its huge crowds and atmosphere. He walked the concourse an hour before tipoff, hugging supporters and interacting with fans.

In other women's Top 25 games Thursday night, Khayla Pointer scored at the basket with five seconds left in overtime to lift No. 12 LSU past Missouri, 87-85, in a shootout between the two top-shooting teams in the SEC. Alexis Morris gave LSU the lead with a minute to go in the extra period, 85-83, but Missouri got a pair of free throws from Haley Troup to tie the game with :13 remaining. Pointer scored following an LSU timeout, and Mama Dembele's layup attempt at the buzzer was blocked by Morris. ... Jordan Horston scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the fifth-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols beat Vanderbilt 65-51 for their seventh consecutive victory. The Lady Vols (16-1, 5-0) also won their seventh consecutive game in Memorial Gym against their in-state rival. They've won 13 of the last 14 and are now 31-7 in games played in Nashville in this series. Rae Burrell had a season-high 11 points off the bench in her fourth game back for Tennessee, and Tamari Key added 10. Vanderbilt (10-7, 1-2) now has lost two in a row, this time after being held to their worst shooting performance of the season at 26.7% (20 of 75). ... Kianna Smith and Hailey Van Lith each scored 20 points, with Van Lith making a couple of clutch baskets to spark a critical 9-0 run in the final minutes to help No. 3 Louisville escape Syracuse 84-71. The determined Orange rallied to tie the game at 62 early in the fourth before Smith and Van Lith delivered consecutive three-pointers to give the Cardinals (14-1, 4-0 ACC) a 68-64 edge. Christianna Carr had 19 points and Chrislyn Carr 17 for Syracuse (8-8, 1-5). ... Elissa Cunane had 10 points and 10 rebounds in just 19 minutes of action and No. 4 North Carolina State stretched its winning streak against ACC opponents to 14 with a 66-43 victory over Virginia. The Wolfpack (15-2, 6-0) trailed 15-6 after missing 12 consecutive shots during a 13-0 run by Virginia in the opening period, but used a 20-1 run to take command and led 29-20 at halftime. Amandine Toi scored 14 to lead Virginia (3-10, 0-3), which lost its fourth in a row. ... Grace Berger scored 22 points and No. 6 Indiana survived a late push from Nebraska to win 72-65. Aleksa Gulbe added 17 points and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary scored 13 for the Hoosiers (13-2, 5-0 Big Ten), who are 5-0 in the conference for the first time. Alexis Markowski led Nebraska (13-3, 2-3) in scoring with 17 points and Jaz Shelley added 15. ... Naz Hillmon had 21 points, Leigha Brown scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half and No. 11 Michigan beat Penn State 74-57. Maddie Nolan had 15 points and Emily Kiser added 13 for Michigan (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten). Leilani Kapinus also scored 17 points for Penn State (7-7, 1-3). ... Lorela Cubaj scored a career-high 24 points and No. 15 Georgia Tech closed on a 13-3 run for a 68-64 victory over Florida State. Cubaj made 10 of 18 shots and grabbed nine rebounds. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added 16 points for Georgia Tech (13-3, 4-1 ACC). Jones and Makayla Timpson each scored 12 points to lead Florida State (7-7, 1-3). ... Dara Mabrey scored a season-best 22 points, Olivia Miles added 15 points and 12 assists and No. 20 Notre Dame built a big lead early and cruised to a 74-64 victory over Wake Forest. Notre Dame (12-3, 3-1 ACC) made nearly half its shots (27 of 56) while forcing 19 turnovers. Sam Brunelle added 16 points and Maya Dodson had 12 for Notre Dame. Jewel Spear scored 12 of her 17 points in the second half to lead Wake Forest (12-5, 2-4). ... Elizabeth Kitley had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Aisha Sheppard hit three fourth-quarter three-pointers as Virginia Tech beat No. 16 Duke 65-54. The Hokies swept Duke for the first time in a season series after having beaten the Blue Devils 77-55 on Dec. 30. Sheppard finished with 13 points and Georgia Amore 10 for the Hokies (12-4, 4-1 ACC). Azana Baines grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to go with eight points. Elizabeth Balogun scored 15 points for Duke (11-3, 2-2).