Today’s overall top 10 games

BOYS

GREENE COUNTY TECH AT NO. 2 JONESBORO

WHERE Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium, Jonesboro

RECORDS Greene Co. Tech 7-5, 1-1 5A-East; Jonesboro 11-3, 2-0 5A-East

COACHES Greene Co. Tech: Jeff Guiot; Jonesboro: Wes Swift

NOTEWORTHY The first two conference games for Jonesboro have resulted in mercy-rule victories. ... Greene County Tech had dropped games to No. 9 Farmington and Nettleton before disposing of Batesville 65-41 on Tuesday. ... The Hurricane have taken four of the past five meetings with Greene County Tech, including all three last season.

STAR CITY AT NO. 3 MAGNOLIA

WHERE Panther Arena, Magnolia

RECORDS Star City 4-8, 2-1 4A-8; Magnolia 12-0, 3-0 4A-8

COACHES Star City: Reggie Turner; Magnolia: Ben Lindsey

NOTEWORTHY Magnolia didn't break much of sweat in blasting Monticello 57-26 in its last game. ... Star City bounced back from a loss to Monticello last week by beating Warren 62-41 earlier in the week. ... Magnolia's next two games are both on the road, starting with Camden Fairview on Jan. 18.

NO. 4 MARION AT SEARCY

WHERE Lion Gymnasium, Searcy

RECORDS Marion 12-4, 2-0 5A-East; Searcy 9-6, 1-1 5A-East

COACHES Marion: David Clark; Searcy: Wayne Herren

NOTEWORTHY Ryan Forrest turned in 37 points in Marion's previous game -- a 69-40 pasting of a Nettleton team that had won 10 of its previous 11 games. ... This is the second in a tough four-game stretch for Searcy, which lost at West Memphis on Tuesday. The Lions then play at Greene County Tech and at Jonesboro. ... The Patriots have won five games in a row.

NO. 5 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW AT LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

WHERE Warrior Arena, Little Rock

RECORDS Parkview 10-3, 1-0 5A-Central; Christian 9-3, 0-1 5A-Central

COACHES Parkview: Scotty Thurman; Christian: Clarence Finley

NOTEWORTHY Parkview destroyed its cross-town nemesis, Little Rock Hall, 81-27 on Tuesday. ... Little Rock Christian saw its four-game winning streak come to an end when Sylvan Hills staged a 60-56 upset at home Tuesday. ... Parkview won both encounters last season.

NO. 6 SPRINGDALE HAR-BER AT BENTONVILLE WEST

WHERE Wolverine Arena, Centerton

RECORDS Har-Ber 13-2, 3-0 6A-West; West 10-4, 1-2 6A-West

COACHES Har-Ber: Tommy Deffebaugh; West: Greg White

NOTEWORTHY Har-Ber is looking to keep its run going after it got a last-second shot from Miles Rolfe to beat Springdale 43-41 in its previous game. The win was the Wildcats' 10th in their past 11 games. ... West had a quartet of players with at least 10 points in its victory over Rogers. ... The Wolverines took both battles during the 2020-21 season.

NO. 8 MAUMELLE AT SYLVAN HILLS

WHERE Bear Arena, Sherwood

RECORDS Maumelle 11-2, 0-0 5A-Central; Sylvan Hills 8-4, 1-0 5A-Central

COACHES Maumelle: Michael Shook; Sylvan Hills: Kevin Davis

NOTEWORTHY This will be Maumelle's first conference game after it had it opener with Jacksonville canceled. ... Sylvan Hills is riding a wave of momentum after stunning Little Rock Christian in its first 5A-Central game. ... This is the 13th of 14 straight games away from home for Maumelle. The Hornets haven't played at their gymnasium since Nov. 20, which was a loss to No. 1 North Little Rock.

HUNTSVILLE AT NO. 9 FARMINGTON

WHERE Cardinal Arena, Farmington

RECORDS Huntsville 6-4, 1-2 4A-1; Farmington 18-1, 4-0 4A-1

COACHES Huntsville: River Gosvener; Farmington: Johnny Taylor

NOTEWORTHY Gosvener took over as head coach in December after then-coach Grant Myrick was placed on leave. ... Farmington, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, has given up an average of 39.8 points per game during its eight-game winning streak. ... Huntsville fell behind 16-6 in the first quarter of its previous game against Berryville and never recovered in losing 69-38.

ROGERS AT NO. 10 SPRINGDALE

WHERE Bulldog Gymnasium, Springdale

RECORDS Rogers 5-9, 1-2 6A-West; Springdale 11-4, 2-1 6A-West

COACHES Rogers: Lamont Frazier; Springdale: Jeremy Price

NOTEWORTHY Two teams coming off losses, with Springdale losing a heartbreaker while Rogers was beaten by double digits. ... Springdale, which had won eight in a row before being beaten by Springdale Har-Ber, has Fayetteville, Bentonville and Bentonville West in its next three games. ... Rogers has scored less than 50 points 10 times this season.

NOTE

No. 1 North Little Rock and No. 7 Bentonville had their games canceled.

GIRLS

HUNTSVILLE AT NO. 4 FARMINGTON

WHERE Cardinal Arena, Farmington

RECORDS Huntsville 7-8, 2-3 4A-1; Farmington 19-1, 4-0 4A-1

COACHES Huntsville: Greg McCone; Farmington: Brad Johnson

NOTEWORTHY Farmington has scores at least 51 points in every game this season, while Huntsville has eclipsed the 50-point mark just three times in its past 10 games. ... The Lady Eagles have won their past three contests. ... The Lady Cardinals won't have to leave home in three of their next four games.

NO. 5 MELBOURNE AT CEDAR RIDGE

WHERE Cedar Ridge Gymnasium, Cedar Ridge

RECORDS Melbourne 17-0, 5-0 2A-2; Cedar Ridge 10-4, 2-3 2A-2

COACHES Melbourne: Eric Teague; Cedar Ridge: Malcolm Long

NOTEWORTHY Melbourne, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, hasn't lost a conference game since Jan. 16, 2019, when former league foe Marmaduke won 63-53. ... Cedar Ridge lost an earlier meeting against the Lady Bearkatz 61-36 on Dec. 3. ... A four-game road trip awaits the Lady Timberwolves after today.

NO. 6 SPRINGDALE HAR-BER AT BENTONVILLE WEST

WHERE Wolverine, Arena, Centerton

RECORDS Har-Ber 11-4, 3-0 6A-West; West 10-5, 0-2 6A-West

COACHES Har-Ber: Kimberly Jenkins; West: Dion Hargrove

NOTEWORTHY Hargrove was named West's head coach last spring after Randy Richardson decided to step down following a five-year stint. ... All three outings last season went Har-Ber's way. ... West had its last game, a road date at Rogers, canceled.

CABOT AT NO. 7 LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL

WHERE Boone-Fitzpatrick Fieldhouse, Little Rock

RECORDS Cabot 10-5, 1-1 6A-Central; Central 12-3, 1-1 6A-Central

COACHES Cabot: Jay Cook; Central: Marlon Williams

NOTEWORTHY Central had a tough time with Bryant but still came away with a 55-50 win to even its conference record. ... Cabot fell into an 11-point deficit after one quarter at No. 1 Conway on Tuesday before eventually losing 71-41. ... Central swept the season series last season.

NO. 9 GREENWOOD AT NO. 8 VILONIA

WHERE Eagle Arena, Vilonia

RECORDS Greenwood 10-4, 1-0 5A-West; Vilonia 11-2, 2-0 5A-West

COACHES Greenwood: Clay Reeves; Vilonia: Jeremy Simon

NOTEWORTHY This is the second of at least three encounters this season. ... Vilonia beat Greenwood 45-38 during the Beebe Badger Holiday Classic on Dec. 30. The teams will play again on Feb. 11. ... The Lady Eagles haven't lost since Sylvan Hills beat them 50-45 on Dec. 9.

NO. 10 MARION AT SEARCY

WHERE Lion Gymnasium, Searcy

RECORDS Marion 12-5, 2-0 5A-East; Searcy 2-12, 0-2 5A-East

COACHES Marion: Shunda Johnson; Searcy: Kim Sitzman

NOTEWORTHY Marion kept its winning streak intact when it got a basket from Jessica Robins with less than two seconds left to beat Nettleton three nights ago. The Lady Patriots have won six straight games. ... Searcy, on the other hand, has dropped nine consecutive games. The Lady Lions last won a game on Nov. 30 when they knocked off Little Rock Hall 43-20. ... Searcy won't play at home again until Jan. 25.

NOTE

No. 1 Conway, No. 2 North Little Rock and No. 3 Fort Smith Northside had their games canceled.