Desha County man arrested in shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:07 p.m.
A file photo of an Arkansas State Police patrol unit. - File photo by The Sentinel-Record

A Desha County man was arrested after two men were shot following a domestic disturbance outside a Dumas home, killing one, authorities said.

Jason Jenkins, 36, died at a local hospital, and Robert Washington, 35, was treated and released following the shooting at 315 S. Ash St. in Dumas on Thursday, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police. 

Derrick Nixon, 34, of Dumas was taken into custody and faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to the release.

He was booked into the Dumas Jail, police said.

