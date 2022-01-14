Desha County man arrested in shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

A Desha County man was arrested after two men were shot following a domestic disturbance outside a Dumas home, killing one, authorities said.

Jason Jenkins, 36, died at a local hospital, and Robert Washington, 35, was treated and released following the shooting at 315 S. Ash St. in Dumas on Thursday, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

Derrick Nixon, 34, of Dumas was taken into custody and faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to the release.

He was booked into the Dumas Jail, police said.