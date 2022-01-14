FYI: APT "leaks" Season 37 tonight

Today

Season Leaks -- APT announces its 37th season, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10-$20. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Saturday

Meditation & Art -- 10:30-11:30 a.m., Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $5. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hear Our Voices -- With storyteller Will Hill, 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville and via Facebook. Free. monah.us.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Estes Room at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"America's Got Talent" Preliminary Auditions -- 5 p.m., Ozark Mountain Hoe-Down Music Theater, 3140 E. Van Buren St. in Eureka Springs. $5-$15. 253-7725 or theozarkmountainhoedown.com.

Sunday

Mountain Street Stage -- One Penny Shy, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. Register at faylib.org.

MLK Books and Selected Writings -- Through Jan. 20, Boreham Library, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

Monday

MLK Breakfast -- With a panel discussion featuring panelists from the Community Clearing House, Literacy Council, Salvation Army and Crisis Stabilization Unit, 8 a.m., Stubblefield Center at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

Tuesday

Chef's Table -- With Chef Darwin Beyer, executive chef and founder of Meiji Japanese Cuisine in Fayetteville, 5:30 p.m., Natural State Rock & Republic in Springdale. $150-$215 via Eventbrite. naturalstaterockandrepublic.com.

We Know Whodunit Book Club -- "Ghosts of Harvard" by Francesca Serritella, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

