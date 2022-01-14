• Kery Lynn McAttee, a 58-year-old Michigan woman who told authorities that she traveled to Washington to share information about the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, was arrested after authorities found a loaded shotgun and two unloaded rifles in her pickup, police said.

• Dritan Abazovic, Montenegro's deputy prime minister, said police seized nearly 900 pounds of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas stored at a warehouse in the capital Podgorica, saying it was the country's second large cocaine seizure in five months.

• Joseph Daughtry, police chief of Natchez, Miss., said a 13-year-old girl was charged with aggravated assault after police say she got between two older girls who were fighting and stabbed a 17-year-old, sending the teen to the hospital.

• Simon Bramhall, 57, a British doctor, lost his final appeal and was stripped of his medical license for using an electric beam in 2013 to burn the letters "S" and "B" into a liver he'd just transplanted into a patient, a monogram discovered by another surgeon a week later when the organ failed.

• Kyonee Wade, 24, of Berkeley, Mo., accused of fatally shooting a woman's ex-boyfriend after the former couple got into an argument when the woman gave Wade a ride home from a social event, was charged with murder, assault and armed criminal action.

• Ralph Salas Jr., 30, of Liberal, Kan., accused in the 2019 robbery, kidnapping and shooting deaths of two men whose bodies were found hours apart in an Oklahoma ditch and a Kansas trailer, was charged with murder and other counts, police said.

• Willem-Alexander, the king of the Netherlands, announced that he will no longer use the royal family's "Golden Carriage," one side of which bears a painting that critics say glorifies the country's colonial past, including its role in the global slave trade.

• Karen Duhon, 67, of Berwick, La., a bookkeeper who pleaded guilty to taking $3.3 million from a Morgan City company that she once worked for, has been sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to repay the stolen funds.

• Barry Mehler, 74, a professor at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Mich., has been placed on leave after he told students in a profanity-laden video that he randomly assigns grades before the first day of class, and called them "vectors of disease" who didn't need to attend class in person.