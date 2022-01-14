Sections
Juvenile arrested in Fayetteville shooting death

by Tom Sissom | Today at 1:54 p.m.
Police lights are shown in this file photo.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say they have arrested a male juvenile in connection with the shooting death of a woman Thursday night.

According to information from the Police Department, a teen was been arrested in connection with manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Police said in a post on Facebook officers were called to 29 W. Village Lake Drive at 8:36 p.m. on Thursday on a report of a shooting. A 19-year-old woman was found in a parking lot at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman was unresponsive and officers immediately began life-saving efforts. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Detectives determined that a homicide had occurred, according to the release. A suspect was identified and brought in for questioning. Police said they have arrested one male juvenile in connection with the investigation.

The investigation is continuing.


Print Headline: Juvenile arrested in Fayetteville shooting death

