On labeling people

A recent letter states we need to research facts before labeling people and used Joe Manchin ("Obstructionist") and John McCain ("Maverick") as his examples. Facts are Manchin avoided Vietnam due to a football injury but claims on his website to be an avid pilot, outdoorsman, hunter, etc. He has a yacht, a motorcycle and a plane. He gets the label "obstructionist" for blocking the Build Back Better plan that provides education, jobs that slow global warming, health care, etc., that all save lives and make the USA a better, more competitive country to live in. McCain fought in Vietnam, giving up his health, and gets the "Maverick" label for blocking the demise of the Affordable Care Act, which studies show that if a person is insured you are 25 percent less likely to die.

These are the facts, not "alternative facts" that so often the Republican Party and Fox News spew.

Another thought: I have cows that are kept behind appropriate fencing. I also have a front gate with a camera. Let's say I left the front gate open and the cows wandered onto the nearby highway. I watched them as they blocked the highway, causing numerous accidents, even death, for three-plus hours. I even enjoyed the debacle on camera. I think I should be held accountable for this crime and punished by our court system once this became known, and justifiably so.

I'm not saying I theoretically am Trump and the cows are the MAGA crowd that defaced our Capitol and threatened our democracy. My cows are smarter than that. They are vaccinated. My cows don't like labels unless appropriate, either.

ANDY CONNAUGHTON

Vilonia

Paying for long covid

"Long covid" is a term used to describe the condition of individuals who have had a covid infection and are experiencing lingering physical and/or emotional symptoms, including what is called "brain fog." The website of the Department of Health and Human Services states, "Yes, long covid can be a disability under the ADA, Section 504, and Section 1557, if it substantially limits one or more major life activities."

Add to this the fact that the vast majority of seriously ill covid patients are those who chose to not be vaccinated. Here's my question: Who's going to pay for the disability checks of those patients with long covid who refused to be vaccinated?

GENE REID

Little Rock

Deering's not funny

I think John Deering cartoons are divisive and insulting to Republicans. He is not funny at all.

JUDY SMITHEY

Little Rock