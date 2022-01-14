Little Rock School Board selects firm to manage search for a new superintendent

The Little Rock School Board voted 6-0 Thursday to hire the BWP and Associates executive search firm of Libertyville, Ill., to assist in finding a replacement for Superintendent Mike Poore.

Poore, 60, has said he will retire at the end of this school year after serving in the district's chief executive position for six years.

A committee of the board earlier this week reviewed applications from five search firms and interviewed two of the companies before recommending BWP to the full School Board.

Besides BWP, the board committee chaired by Board President Greg Adams also interviewed Ray and Associates of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, one of the nation's largest executive search firms.

School Board member Ali Noland on Thursday questioned the value of hiring a company to aid in the search rather than having the board and district staff manage the process.

Noland also asked for and received assurances that the use of a national company would not preclude any Little Rock or Arkansas individuals from applying or obtaining the job.

Board member Michael Mason, a member of the search committee, said that a company has the capability to "look far and wide" for applicants.

Jeff Wood, another member of the search committee, said a professional manager of a search can effectively reach out to the large, diverse Little Rock community and capture ideas about a desired superintendent.

"It has to be mentioned, the confidentiality through most of the process is very important," Wood said as another benefit of a national firm.

"Given the status of Freedom of Information laws -- there is a chilling effect on applicants if applicants are sending you and I emails applying for the job," he told his board colleagues. Reference checks into the candidates that are conducted by board members could become public information and publishable, Wood said. The person's application would become known to current employers, he added.

"They may not want that until they become a top contender," Wood said.

Adams said that unlike a search firm, school board members are not generally able to seek out individuals who are not actively looking for a new job to encourage them to apply.

"That's a task we are not equipped to do," he said.

Adams also said that Arkansans can apply for the job and, if they are selected, that shows that person rose to the top in what was a broad search.

The BWP plan carries a base fee of $40,000, plus advertising, travel and community survey costs.

The company envisions presenting the School Board with a slate of four to six candidates. The board would then select up to three to interview in April.