LIVE! in NWA: Hoe-Down hosts 'America's Got Talent' auditions

On any other Jan. 15, the Ozark Mountain Hoe-Down Music Theater in Eureka Springs would be dark. The show, helmed by Mike Nichols, offers a full evening of music, comedy and more four nights a week from mid-April to mid-November, closing for the winter.

At 5 p.m. this particular Saturday, however, there's a lineup of some 35 performers ready to take the stage. Their goal is to catch the eye of "America's Got Talent," as Nichols hosts a preliminary audition for the popular TV show.

Tickets are $5-$15 at 253-7725 or theozarkmountainhoedown.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Deep Sequence performs at 9 p.m. Jan. 14; and Friends of Family play at 9 p.m. Jan. 15 at Chelsea's Cafe, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Dale & Billy play at 7 p.m. Jan. 14; and Wayne Hancock performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Cole Birmingham Band performs Jan. 14; Brett & Terri play Jan. 15; and Frisky Squirrels play Jan. 21 at JJ's, 324 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. jjsgrill.com.

• Copenhagen Bandit 3.0 plays at 8 p.m. Jan. 14; and Matteson Gregory plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

Simply Seger: The Ultimate Bob Seger Tribute plays at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 ($8); the Chad Cooke Band & Cody Hibbard play at 9 p.m. Jan. 14 ($12-415); and Mixtapes play at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 15 ($15) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Cody Hibbard and Chad Cooke Band perform at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 15; and RC & The Ambers perform with Kyle Nix and the 38's and special guest Lance Roark at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Ashtyn Barbaree performs at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com