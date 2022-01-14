LR Southwest highlights AAA tournament sites

Postseason sites

BASKETBALL

STATE

March 1-5

CLASS 6A Little Rock Southwest

CLASS 5A Sheridan

CLASS 4A Magnolia

CLASS 3A Valley Springs (North Arkansas College, Harrison)

CLASS 2A Junction City

CLASS 1A Wonderview (Morrilton High School)

FINALS Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

REGIONALS

Feb. 23-26

4A North Farmington

4A East Highland

4A South Nashville

3A Region 1 Booneville

3A Region 2 Rose Bud

3A Region 3 Lamar

3A Region 4 Dumas

2A West Eureka Springs

2A Central White County Central

2A North Carlisle

2A South Dierks

1A Region 1 County Line

1A Region 2 Hillcrest

1A Region 3 Guy-Perkins

1A Region 4 Mineral Springs

BASEBALL

STATE

May 12-14

CLASS 6A Springdale

CLASS 5A Hot Springs Lakeside

CLASS 4A Nashville

CLASS 3A Valley Springs

CLASS 2A South Side Bee Branch

CLASS 1A Ouachita

FINALS Benton Athletic Complex

REGIONALS

May 5-7

4A North Morrilton

4A East Brookland

4A South Malvern

3A Region 1 Greenland

3A Region 2 Walnut Ridge

3A Region 3 Dover

3A Region 4 Ashdown

2A West Mansfield

2A Central South Side Bee Branch

2A North Carlisle

2A South Parkers Chapel

1A Region 1 Omaha

1A Region 2 Marked Tree

1A Region 3 Nemo Vista

1A Region 4 Taylor

SOFTBALL

STATE

May 12-14

CLASS 6A Fayetteville

CLASS 5A Hot Springs Lakeside

CLASS 4A Nashville

CLASS 3A Valley Springs

CLASS 2A South Side Bee Branch

CLASS 1A Ouachita

FINALS Benton Athletic Complex

REGIONALS

May 5-7

4A North Morrilton

4A East Brookland

4A South Malvern

3A Region 1 Greenland

3A Region 2 Walnut Ridge

3A Region 3 Dover

3A Region 4 Ashdown

2A West Mansfield

2A Central South Side Bee Branch

2A North Carlisle

2A South Parkers Chapel

1A Region 1 Omaha

1A Region 2 Marked Tree

1A Region 3 Nemo Vista

1A Region 4 Taylor

VOLLEYBALL

STATE

(2022)

CLASS 6A Rogers

CLASS 5A Greenbrier

CLASS 4A Brookland

CLASS 3A Harding Academy

CLASS 2A Mansfield

FINALS Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

SOCCER

STATE

May 12-14

CLASS 6A No bid

CLASS 5A El Dorado

CLASS 4A Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 3A Bergman

FINALS Benton Athletic Complex

TRACK AND FIELD

STATE

May 2-7

CLASS 6A Little Rock Central

CLASS 5A Van Buren

CLASS 4A No bid

CLASS 3A No bid

CLASS 2A Quitman

CLASS 1A No bid

Meet of Champs (May 11) Russellville High School

Decathlon and heptathlon (May 18-19) Fayetteville High School

Little Rock Southwest has been open for less than two years, but the Gryphons have been applauded throughout Central Arkansas for its facilities, ranging from its modernized track and field area to its football stadium.

In March, the school will get the opportunity to show off its state-of-the-art basketball arena to a more wide-ranging group after the Arkansas Activities Association announced Thursday that the Class 6A state basketball tournament would be held at Gryphon Arena.

"I think it's a chance for not just Southwest but for the Little Rock School District as well to showcase just what's been done," Southwest boys basketball Coach Chris Threatt said. "I think the superintendent, Mr. [Michael] Poore, [Athletic Director] Coach [John] Daniels, Mr. [Marvin] Burton, our principal. ... just everybody who was connected with the building of the school and the arena, it gives the state a chance to see what central Arkansas did for the kids of southwest Little Rock."

The AAA also released the postseason sites for baseball, softball, soccer and track and field as well next season's volleyball tournament.

Other host schools for state basketball tournaments, which will be are scheduled to take place March 1-5, included Sheridan in Class 5A and Magnolia in Class 4A. In Class 3A, Valley Springs will hold the event at North Arkansas College in Harrison while Junction City will entertain Class 2A. Wonderview got the nod for Class 1A and will hold games at Devil Dog Arena in Morrilton. The state finals will again be played at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

For Threatt, getting a shot to hold an event of this magnitude is a feather in the program's cap and could do wonders for his team going forward.

The second-year coach figured his Gryphons would experience some ups and downs this season, especially with such an inexperienced roster. Just to know they'll be hosting the state tournament could serve as a boost to the Gryphons, who'll be battling for one of six playoff spots.

More than anything, though, it'll be an outlet of sorts for those, particularly around the Little Rock area, who haven't had a chance to get out and enjoy basketball as much since covid-19 hit.

"During covid, people haven't ventured out as much," he said. "Some people saw the arena for the first time during the Charles Ripley Tournament in December, some saw it for the first time at the Real Deal last spring. So this is a big thing for all of us.

"The Little Rock School District is doing really big things here, and now, everyone will see that as well."