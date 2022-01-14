LR Southwest highlights AAA tournament sites

Postseason sites
BASKETBALL
STATE
March 1-5
CLASS 6A Little Rock Southwest
CLASS 5A Sheridan
CLASS 4A Magnolia
CLASS 3A Valley Springs (North Arkansas College, Harrison)
CLASS 2A Junction City
CLASS 1A Wonderview (Morrilton High School)
FINALS Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
REGIONALS
Feb. 23-26
4A North Farmington
4A East Highland
4A South Nashville
3A Region 1 Booneville
3A Region 2 Rose Bud
3A Region 3 Lamar
3A Region 4 Dumas
2A West Eureka Springs
2A Central White County Central
2A North Carlisle
2A South Dierks
1A Region 1 County Line
1A Region 2 Hillcrest
1A Region 3 Guy-Perkins
1A Region 4 Mineral Springs
BASEBALL
STATE
May 12-14
CLASS 6A Springdale
CLASS 5A Hot Springs Lakeside
CLASS 4A Nashville
CLASS 3A Valley Springs
CLASS 2A South Side Bee Branch
CLASS 1A Ouachita
FINALS Benton Athletic Complex
REGIONALS
May 5-7
4A North Morrilton
4A East Brookland
4A South Malvern
3A Region 1 Greenland
3A Region 2 Walnut Ridge
3A Region 3 Dover
3A Region 4 Ashdown
2A West Mansfield
2A Central South Side Bee Branch
2A North Carlisle
2A South Parkers Chapel
1A Region 1 Omaha
1A Region 2 Marked Tree
1A Region 3 Nemo Vista
1A Region 4 Taylor
SOFTBALL
STATE
May 12-14
CLASS 6A Fayetteville
CLASS 5A Hot Springs Lakeside
CLASS 4A Nashville
CLASS 3A Valley Springs
CLASS 2A South Side Bee Branch
CLASS 1A Ouachita
FINALS Benton Athletic Complex
REGIONALS
May 5-7
4A North Morrilton
4A East Brookland
4A South Malvern
3A Region 1 Greenland
3A Region 2 Walnut Ridge
3A Region 3 Dover
3A Region 4 Ashdown
2A West Mansfield
2A Central South Side Bee Branch
2A North Carlisle
2A South Parkers Chapel
1A Region 1 Omaha
1A Region 2 Marked Tree
1A Region 3 Nemo Vista
1A Region 4 Taylor
VOLLEYBALL
STATE
(2022)
CLASS 6A Rogers
CLASS 5A Greenbrier
CLASS 4A Brookland
CLASS 3A Harding Academy
CLASS 2A Mansfield
FINALS Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
SOCCER
STATE
May 12-14
CLASS 6A No bid
CLASS 5A El Dorado
CLASS 4A Joe T. Robinson
CLASS 3A Bergman
FINALS Benton Athletic Complex
TRACK AND FIELD
STATE
May 2-7
CLASS 6A Little Rock Central
CLASS 5A Van Buren
CLASS 4A No bid
CLASS 3A No bid
CLASS 2A Quitman
CLASS 1A No bid
Meet of Champs (May 11) Russellville High School
Decathlon and heptathlon (May 18-19) Fayetteville High School
Little Rock Southwest has been open for less than two years, but the Gryphons have been applauded throughout Central Arkansas for its facilities, ranging from its modernized track and field area to its football stadium.
In March, the school will get the opportunity to show off its state-of-the-art basketball arena to a more wide-ranging group after the Arkansas Activities Association announced Thursday that the Class 6A state basketball tournament would be held at Gryphon Arena.
"I think it's a chance for not just Southwest but for the Little Rock School District as well to showcase just what's been done," Southwest boys basketball Coach Chris Threatt said. "I think the superintendent, Mr. [Michael] Poore, [Athletic Director] Coach [John] Daniels, Mr. [Marvin] Burton, our principal. ... just everybody who was connected with the building of the school and the arena, it gives the state a chance to see what central Arkansas did for the kids of southwest Little Rock."
The AAA also released the postseason sites for baseball, softball, soccer and track and field as well next season's volleyball tournament.
Other host schools for state basketball tournaments, which will be are scheduled to take place March 1-5, included Sheridan in Class 5A and Magnolia in Class 4A. In Class 3A, Valley Springs will hold the event at North Arkansas College in Harrison while Junction City will entertain Class 2A. Wonderview got the nod for Class 1A and will hold games at Devil Dog Arena in Morrilton. The state finals will again be played at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
For Threatt, getting a shot to hold an event of this magnitude is a feather in the program's cap and could do wonders for his team going forward.
The second-year coach figured his Gryphons would experience some ups and downs this season, especially with such an inexperienced roster. Just to know they'll be hosting the state tournament could serve as a boost to the Gryphons, who'll be battling for one of six playoff spots.
More than anything, though, it'll be an outlet of sorts for those, particularly around the Little Rock area, who haven't had a chance to get out and enjoy basketball as much since covid-19 hit.
"During covid, people haven't ventured out as much," he said. "Some people saw the arena for the first time during the Charles Ripley Tournament in December, some saw it for the first time at the Real Deal last spring. So this is a big thing for all of us.
"The Little Rock School District is doing really big things here, and now, everyone will see that as well."