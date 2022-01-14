Miss Gay America pageant next week

The 50th annual Miss Gay America pageant will take place next week at the Robinson Center in Little Rock.

Established in 1972 in Nashville, Tenn., the pageant is the longest-running and most prestigious female impersonator competition in the world and features contestants from across the nation, according to a news release from the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The four-night event begins Monday and continues through Thursday, when a winner will be chosen. Contestants compete in multiple categories, including male interview (in suit and tie), evening gown, creative costume, on-stage interview and talent.

The Miss Gay America pageant system is supported by more than 100 city, state and regional preliminary pageants, including Miss Gay Arkansas America, which is held annually in Little Rock.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, and masks will be required for entry into Robinson Center, which is at 426 W. Markham St. just east of Broadway.