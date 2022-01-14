Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Toshi Watada, 34, of 715 Lillian St. in Benton, was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Watada was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gentry

• Kelby Dixon, 35, of P.O. Box 493 in Gentry, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household members. Dixon was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Bridarrius Hall, 26, of 340 Garland Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with robbery. Hall was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Justin Holcomb, 25, of Hindsville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery. Holcomb was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Michael Dillingham, 54, of 4356 E. Oakmont Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Dillingham was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

University of Arkansas Police

• Alex Valle, 18, of 2817 S. 36th St. in Fort Smith, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Valle was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Amie Holmes, 41, of 11725 Taylor Road in West Fork, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Holmes was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• LaCarol Williams, 29, of 5082 W. Claxton Circle in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault and battery. Williams was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.