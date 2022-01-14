Obituaries

Donald Wilson

Donald W. Wilson, 68, of Smackover passed away on January 7. 2022 after an illness.

Don was born in Alexandria, La on October 6, 1953 to P.A. and Maxine Wilson of Tioga,La who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was one sister, Linda Kilgore of Colorado Springs, Co.

Don graduated from Tioga High School in 1971. He soon after joined the Army as a stock control and accounting specialist. He was honorably discharged five years later. He continued work as an electric motor rewinder for several years after.

Don is survived by his wife Brenda Wilson of 30 years of Smackover., one son Shane Wilson (Gladys) of Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, one step-daughter Jessica Lephiew (Bobby) of Camden. Four grandchildren and one great grandchild. Also surviving are - sister, Debbie St. Andrie of Tioga Louisiana, Sister Carolyn Bass of Monroe, La, Nephews-Ray Bass, Eric Wilson, Jody Earl and Jayme Earl. Nieces, Amanda St. Andrie and Monica Ducet.

Don's wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to Brenda Wilson 480 Ouachita 72. Smackover Arkansas 71762