PODCAST: Musselman out, Hogs rebound from rough SEC start









On this edition of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Scottie Bordelon, Matt Jones and Bob Holt discuss the impact of Eric Musselman's absence on Arkansas as the Razorbacks prepare to play LSU and South Carolina.

This episode also includes discussion of Arkansas' blowout win over Missouri and close loss to Texas A&M.

The Basketball Podcast of Mid-America publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.