Puryear of Gravette named to Harding University dean's list

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

SEARCY -- Morgen Puryear, a junior studying elementary education and who is originally from Gravette, is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the fall 2021 semester.

The dean's list is published each semester by Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship.

To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade point average and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy.

