Red Raiders continue to rack up wins

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Kevin Obanor had 17 points and No. 19 Texas Tech backed up its consecutive wins over Top 10 teams with a 78-57 victory over Oklahoma State in a makeup game Thursday night.

Texas Tech (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) never trailed two nights after its 65-62 win at top-ranked Baylor that ended the nation's longest winning streak at 21 games. The Red Raiders beat then-No. 6 Kansas in their previous home game last Saturday.

"I thought our guys played well," Tech Coach Mark Adams said. "I told our guys after this game I am just as proud of this win as I was the other two and I mean that sincerely. This is a tough game. We played against some very good athletes and a team that's well-coached."

Adonis Arms scored 13 points, Davion Warren 12 and Bryson Williams 11 for the Red Raiders. Marcus Santos-Silva had 10 points and 10 rebounds in 17 minutes of action.

"Tonight's really about Texas Tech in all honesty. They played really well and they made us not play as well," Oklahoma State Coach Mike Boynton said. "They're playing with as much confidence as probably any team in the country considering what they've been through in the last week."

Bryce Thompson had 14 points for Oklahoma State (8-7, 1-3), which has lost six of its last eight games. The Cowboys shot 32% from the floor (18 of 56), including nine misses in a row midway through the second half.

After falling behind 10-0 in the first three minutes, Oklahoma State got even at 21-all on a three-pointer by Bryce Williams with about seven minutes left in the first half. That capped a 21-11 spurt by the Cowboys during which Tech missed 13 of 16 shots.

But the Red Raiders went ahead to stay when Obanor was credited with the tiebreaking basket on goaltending call that started a 21-6 run. Arms then back-to-back three-pointers.

"They're probably one of the best teams in the country right now at the level that they're playing at," Cowboys guard Isaac Likekele said. "Their intensity was higher than ours today. But as a team, we've got to be better."

The Red Raiders had a 42-27 halftime lead, and led by at least 12 points the rest of the way. The final score matched the largest margin of the game.

"Coach Adams before the game really explained it well about how the last two games we played, and the feeling that we get in the locker room, celebrating with each other after we get a win," Santos-Silva said. "He said 'Keep on getting that feeling, keep on going for it.' He always tells us to picture coming in off a loss and seeing how we would react and get ready by that, saying we don't want to lose."

In other men's Top 25 games Thursday, Jacob Young scored a season-high 23 points and Oregon beat No. 3 UCLA 84-81 in overtime to give Coach Dana Altman his 700th career victory. Will Richardson added 12 points as one of three Ducks in foul trouble. Oregon (10-6, 3-2 Pac-12) won its fourth in a row. The Ducks swarmed the court and their loud celebration in the locker room echoed throughout a mostly empty Pauley Pavilion. Johnny Juzang scored 23 points for the Bruins (10-2, 2-1). Their second loss of the season ended a five-game winning streak. ... Jalen Terry scored 28 points, David Jones added 24 and DePaul stunned No. 20 Seton Hall with a 96-92 victory. Javon Freeman-Liberty also scored 12 points, giving the Blue Demons (10-6, 1-5 Big East) easily their biggest win of the season. Freeman-Liberty, the conference's leading scorer, was injured early in the second half, limping off the court while favoring his right leg. The loss serves as a significant setback for the Pirates (11-4, 2-3). Jared Rhoden led Seton Hall with 25 points, with Bryce Aiken adding 22 more. ... Brad Davison scored 23 points and No. 13 Wisconsin beat No. 16 Ohio State 78-68 for its sixth consecutive victory. Tyler Wahl added 20 points, one point shy of his career high, for the Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten). Johnny Davis had 14 points and nine rebounds. Wisconsin was 10 of 23 from three-point range. E.J. Liddell scored 18 points for Ohio State (10-4, 4-2). Jamari Wheeler added 11 points, and Malaki Branham, Zed Key and Kyle Young each had 10.

Seton Hall's Tray Jackson (2) pressures the shot of DePaul's Brandon Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



Seton Hall's Myles Cale (22) shoots over DePaul's Yor Anei during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



DePaul's Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives to the basket past Seton Hall's Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

