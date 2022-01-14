Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis First post -- 12:30 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK C Z Rocket in the eighth

BEST BET Trumpet Lilly in the ninth

LONG SHOT She's Hamazing in the third

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 44-138 (32%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

CHISHOLM TRAIL** raced evenly in his career debut around two turns, but he is dropping into a maiden-claimer and is treated with Lasix for the first time, which are two high percentage angles for winning trainer John Ortiz. HOLIDAY TICKET raced close to the pace when finishing third in his two-turn debut, and the steadily improving colt is taking a slight drop in price. SAQEEL disappointed as a post-time favorite, but he owns the fastest Beyer figures and will be wearing blinkers for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Chisholm Trail;Cabrera;Ortiz;5-1

5 Holiday Ticket;Cohen;McPeek;3-1

4 Saqeel;Arrieta;Contreras;5-2

3 Haney Boys;Geroux;Van Berg;8-1

8 My Favorite Uncle;Rosario;Asmussen;4-1

6 Uncle Mo's Cat;Hiraldo;Potts;6-1

2 Amazing Rocket;Pereira;Cash;12-1

7 Serbian Sailor;Tohill;Ashauer;20-1

1 Plenty of Cents;Gonzalez;Young;15-1

2 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

SUMMER STORM*** is taking a significant drop following a fourth-place finish at Churchill, and she is adding blinkers and has done her best running at Oaklawn. CREDIT ENHANCEMENT owns the fastest recent Beyer figures, and she finished her 2021 campaign with a determined victory last month at Remington. LIL MISS HOT MESS finished second in a $10,000 claiming race only two starts back, and she is properly spotted after being overmatched in her most recent.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Summer Storm;Cohen;Diodoro;9-5

4 Credit Enhancement;Harr;Dixon;7-2

6 Lil Miss Hot Mess;Arrieta;Green;5-1

1a Honey Parade;Vazquez;Broberg;9-2

1 Lady Magna;Vazquez;Broberg;9-2

2 Fables Love Affair;Lopez;Williams;8-1

8 Mary Alice;Garcia;Milligan;10-1

5 Warm Beauty;Johnson;Rhea;15-1

3 Arrowsphere;Pereira;Puhl;15-1

3 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

SHE'S HAMAZING** has two months of encouraging workouts leading up to her debut, and trainer Jaime Gonzalez saddled upset debut winners in 2021 and 2019 at Oaklawn. HAMAZING LACE finished in the money in three open maiden allowance races in Louisiana, and she is the logical favorite dropping into a state-bred maiden-claimer. HALF SCOUT has the benefit of two races at the meeting, and she has tactical speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 She's Hamazing;Borel;Gonzalez;15-1

7 Hamazing Lace;Harr;Cates;2-1

8 Half Scout;Gallardo;Cline;9-2

9 Life of Saturdays;Cabrera;Hawley;6-1

10 On a Shoestring;Court;Dixon;5-1

11 Chai Tea;Bailey;Martin;12-1

4 Shining Terri;Cohen;Broberg;10-1

3 Flirtatious Smile;Tohill;Martin;8-1

6 Feminine Allure;Canchari;McBride;12-1

2 Lori's Eyes;Vazquez;Martin;20-1

5 Debbie's Rocket;Johnson;Rhea;30-1

4 Purse $25,500, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

SIDETOWN*** is moving up a claiming condition following a dominating win at Churchill, and he is an exceptionally quick sprinter and has the best of trainer-rider teams. FIRERY TALE is adding blinkers following a solid fourth-place finish over this track, and he is taking a considerable drop in class. REPLETE was a second-place allowance finisher at Remington, and he crossed the wire second best at this price opening weekend.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Sidetown;Rosario;Asmussen;3-1

2 Firery Tale;Arrieta;Contreras;4-1

11 Replete;Garcia;Sharp;5-1

12 Horse Greedy;Cohen;Diodoro;9-2

6 True Saint;Vazquez;Green;6-1

1 Blueridge Traveler;Franco;Garcia;10-1

5 He's Munnie;Contreras;Hartman;20-1

10 Olson;Bailey;Haran;12-1

3 Keesawah;Tohill;Von Hemel;20-1

7 Fixico;Canchari;Cox;20-1

8 Super Wise;Harr;Cates;20-1

9 Shake It;Wales;Jackson;30-1

5 Purse $25,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

MO HEAT** sharpened his speed in a useful sprint tuneup, and he has recorded three in-the-money finishes at this distance and farther while competing in Kentucky and New York. PISSARRO'S MANDATE raced close to an honest pace in a fourth-place route finish just 12 days ago. The lightly raced colt is taking a slight drop and should improve wit the experience. ROUSING SIREN earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a second-place route finish last fall at Keeneland, and he may not have cared for wet footing in his past two races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Mo Heat;Hiraldo;Holthus;4-1

6 Pissarro's Mandate;Wales;Lukas;6-1

8 Rousing Siren;Cabrera;Garcia;7-2

4 Mountain Time;Arrieta;Contreras;12-1

10 Guardsman Pass;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

11 Falcon Heavy;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

5 Unembellished;Torres;Villafranco;6-1

1 Slightly Crafty;Harr;Cline;12-1

1a Warning Label;Harr;Cline;12-1

2 Nugget of Grace;Jordan;Smith;30-1

7 Pure Iron;Borel;Gonzalez;30-1

9 Lucks Big Boy;Bailey;Ashauer;30-1

6 Purse $100,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

CHASING TIME*** finished second behind an impressive wet-track winner in his sprint tuneup, and he broke his maiden at 7 furlongs and is the one to catch in his first try around two turns. WICKED GENIUS was a clear second while unable to catch a heavily favored winner in his local debut, and he does have a two-turn experience edge over the top selection. FORT DEFIANCE ships from Turfway following a decisive 4-length maiden victory, and he appears much improved at route distances.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Chasing Time;Rosario;Asmussen;3-1

5 Wicked Genius;Cabrera;McPeek;5-2

8 Fort Defiance;Cohen;McPeek;12-1

2 Charter Oak;Contreras;Vance;9-2

3 Speak Unity;Bailey;McKnight;6-1

7 Elusive Target;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

1 Vodka N Water;Hiraldo;Moysey;6-1

6 Immoral;Pereira;Puhich;15-1

9 Bitcoin Banker;Franco;Deville;20-1

7 Purse $84,000, 1 mile, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

ICE ORCHID*** finished third in a fast maiden sprint when making her career debut, and she has recorded three subsequent breezes and is bred to improve at route distances. AWESOME TAYLOR has second-place finishes at Del Mar and Santa Anita, and she is treated with Lasix for the first time and carries less weight with an apprentice rider aboard. SWEET BEAUTY crossed the wire three positions behind the top selection in her first race, but trainer Brad Cox boasts a high win percentage with second-time starters and horses stretching out in distance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Ice Orchid;Santana;Ortiz;6-1

4 Awesome Taylor;Lopez;Amescua;8-1

8 Sweet Beauty;Geroux;Cox;10-1

11 Star Table;Arrieta;Combs;5-1

3 Princess Pauline;Rosario;Asmussen;7-2

14 Faith's Reward;Rosario;Asmussen;8-1

1 Swap Shop;Quinonez;Jones;4-1

9 Ain't Broke;Vazquez;Calhoun;8-1

6 Run the Tap;Cohen;McPeek;6-1

7 Wicked Wonder;Hiraldo;Peitz;30-1

13 Super Fire;Cabrera;Stewart;15-1

12 Princedreamcess;Gonzalez;Mason;12-1

5 Destiny's Dream;Torres;Prather;20-1

2 Clay's Cloud Burst;Harr;Cline;30-1

8 Purse $101,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

C Z ROCKET*** started 2021 winning the Count Fleet and Hot Springs at Oaklawn, and the millionaire returns fresh after beaten 5 lengths in the Breeders' Cup Sprint. SEVEN NATION ARMY is a four-time winner at Oaklawn who finished a close second in the 2021 King Cotton, and his recent works are strong. CAZADERO is stake-placed at Oaklawn and he may be the controlling speed, but he also takes on older rivals for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 C Z Rocket;Geroux;Amescua;9-5

2 Seven Nation Army;Vazquez;Moquett;5-1

7 Cazadero;Rosario;Asmussen;5-2

4 Mojo Man;Arrieta;DiVito;9-2

6 Kneedeepinsnow;Santana;Maker;6-1

5 Attachment Rate;Cabrera;Moquett;8-1

3 Lykan;Pereira;Mason;12-1

9 Purse $100,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

TRUMPET LILLY*** has won her past two races by a combined margin of better than 15 lengths, and she has a strong record at Oaklawn and is quick enough to overcome a tough draw. PRINCESS LEA was a 4-length maiden allowance winner only two races back at Churchill, and she is back around two turns after a fourth-place allowance finish. FRONT STREET has won two of her past three and has hit the board in six consecutive races on the main track, and she is the speed drawn closest to the rail.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Trumpet Lilly;Cohen;Cash;4-1

7 Princess Lea;Arrieta;Sharp;8-1

2 Front Street;Rosario;Asmussen;7-2

1 Glamour Girl;Geroux;Schultz;6-1

5 Ship It;Hiraldo;Contreras;9-2

9 Unburnt;Vazquez;Broberg;12-1

13 Sense You Left;Cabrera;Sharp;5-1

12 Lil Kings Princess;Torres;Ortiz;8-1

3 Legendary Gift;Court;Martin;15-1

8 Sunny Isle Beach;Pereira;Vance;20-1

6 Lemon's Medaglia;Franco;Stewart;10-1

10 Too Pretty;Santana;Peitz;15-1

4 Athenas Song;Garcia;Ashauer;30-1