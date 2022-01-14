Russia utters military warning





MOSCOW -- Russia raised the stakes Thursday in its dispute with the West over Ukraine and NATO's expansion when a top diplomat refused to rule out a military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela if tensions with the United States escalate.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said he could "neither confirm nor exclude" the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Latin America if the U.S. and its allies don't curtail their military activities on Russia's doorstep.

"It all depends on the action by our U.S. counterparts," the minister said in an interview with Russian television network RTVI, citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning that Moscow could take unspecified "military-technical measures" if the U.S. and its allies fail to heed its demands.

This week's flurry of meetings in Europe was seen as a critical bid by the United States and NATO partners amid fears Russia could launch a multipronged attack on Ukraine -- a former Soviet republic whose government has built ties with the West, but is seen by Moscow as part of its sphere of influence.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan dismissed the statements about a possible Russian deployment to Cuba and Venezuela as "bluster in the public commentary."

Russia, which annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014, has denied having plans to attack the neighboring country. The Kremlin reacted to the suggestion by accusing NATO of threatening its territory and demanding that the military alliance never embrace Ukraine or any other ex-Soviet nations as new members.

Washington and its allies firmly rejected the demand this week as a nonstarter, but the NATO and Russian delegations agreed to leave the door open to further talks on arms control and other issues intended to reduce the potential for hostilities.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Sullivan said "allied unity and trans-Atlantic solidarity were on full display and they remain on full display" during this week's talks with Russia, which he described as "frank and direct."













"We stuck to our core premise of reciprocity," the national security adviser said. "We were firm in our principles and clear about those areas where we can make progress and those areas that are non-starter."

Sullivan noted that no further talks have been scheduled, but "we're prepared to continue with diplomacy to advance security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic."

"We're equally prepared if Russia chooses a different path," he added. "We continue to coordinate intensively with partners on severe economic measures in response to a further Russian invasion of Ukraine."

Asked about Ryabkov keeping the door open to basing troops and equipment in Latin America, Sullivan responded: "I'm not going to respond to bluster in the public commentary."

He noted that the issue wasn't raised during this week's talks and added that "if Russia were to move in that direction, we would deal with it decisively."

Putin demanded security guarantees from the United States and NATO, including a halt to any further expansion eastward by the alliance, a condition long ruled out by NATO officials.

In a rapid-fire series of statements from Kremlin and Foreign Ministry officials Thursday, Russia gave a thumbs down to the Western effort to ease tensions.

In quick succession, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russia's ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Alexander Lukashevich all condemned the refusal of United States and NATO to accept Russia's demands.

Ryabkov's comments, coming even as the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe was meeting in Vienna, undercut the group's efforts to end the stalemate.

The final decision on any further dialogue with the West rests with Putin. But it appears unlikely he would urge a continuation of talks against the advice of senior diplomats. Putin has accused NATO of aggression and threatened to find a "military-technical" solution if it does not stop.













In recent weeks, Ryabkov has warned the current duel with the West could turn into a Cuba missile crisis scenario, referring to the 1962 showdown that took the world to the brink of a possible nuclear war.

Lukashevich, who described the Western position as "arrogant, unyielding and uncompromising," said Putin would decide on further action after receiving written responses to Moscow's demands next week.

In addition to calling the talks unsuccessful, Peskov on Thursday highlighted a bill announced the day before by Democratic senators for tough new sanctions against Russians, including Putin, if there is military action against Ukraine.

Peskov called it "extremely negative, especially against the background of the ongoing series of negotiations, albeit unsuccessful." Sanctioning a head of state "is an outrageous measure that is comparable to breaking off relations," he said.

Peskov also accused the United States and NATO of escalating the conflict with efforts to "entice" new countries to join NATO.

Lukashevich warned of "very dangerous trends." He said Russia had not heard an adequate response to any of its proposals.

"We have forgotten how to listen and hear each other and how to reach agreements. There is a confrontation against Russia, and this is a big problem. I said clearly today that we have to abandon this vicious practice of seeing Russia as an enemy."

Thursday's talks follow a meeting between U.S. and Russian officials in Geneva on Monday and a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday, the first of its kind in two years.

Asked whether he's worried about possible confrontation, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said "it is absolutely essential that the dialogue that is taking place find a way allowing for de-escalation of tension ... to avoid any kind of confrontation that will be a disaster for Europe and for the world."

Information for this article was contributed by Vladimir Isachenkov, Matthew Lee, Emily Schultheis, Lorne Cook, Edith M. Lederer and Colleen Long of The Associated Press; and by Robyn Dixon of The Washington Post.





Russian soldiers practice their marksmanship Thursday at the Kadamovskiy firing range in southern Russia near Ukraine as worries grow in the West that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Thursday said he could “neither confirm nor exclude” the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Cuba or Venezuela if the U.S. and its allies don’t curtail military activities on Russia’s doorstep. (AP)





