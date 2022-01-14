Subject to change
NOTE Several other games may be postponed because of covid-19 concerns
6A-CENTRAL
Cabot at Little Rock Central
Conway at Fort Smith Northside, ppd.
Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock, ppd.
Little Rock Southwest at Bryant, ppd.
6A-WEST
Springdale Har-Ber
at Bentonville West
Fort Smith Southside
at Rogers Heritage, ppd.
Rogers at Springdale, ppd.
Fayetteville at Bentonville, ppd.
5A-CENTRAL
Jacksonville at Beebe
Little Rock Hall at Benton
Little Rock Parkview
at Little Rock Christian
Maumelle at Sylvan Hills
5A-EAST
Greene Co. Tech at Jonesboro
Marion at Searcy
Paragould at Batesville
West Memphis at Nettleton
5A-SOUTH
White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside, ppd.
Lake Hamilton at Pine Bluff, ppd.
El Dorado at Hot Springs, ppd.
Sheridan at Texarkana, ppd.
5A-WEST
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs
Greenwood at Vilonia
Mountain Home at Van Buren
Alma at Russellville, ppd.
4A-1
Gravette at Prairie Grove
Harrison at Berryville
Huntsville at Farmington
Pea Ridge at Gentry
4A-3
Brookland at Trumann#
Highland at Valley View#
4A-4
Pottsville at Heber Springs
Subiaco Academy at Morrilton
Dardanelle at Ozark, ppd.
4A-5
Forrest City at Mills
Wynne at Joe T. Robinson
Lonoke at Pulaski Academy, ppd.
Stuttgart at eStem, ppd.
4A-7
Bauxite at De Queen
Malvern at Mena
Arkadelphia at Nashville, ppd.
Hope at Fountain Lake, ppd.
4-8
Camden Fairview at Monticello
Crossett at Hamburg
Star City at Magnolia
Watson Chapel at Warren
3A-1
Green Forest at Valley Springs
Haas Hall Fayetteville at Greenland
Lincoln at Elkins
West Fork at Bergman
3A-2
Mountain View at Clinton
Riverview at Pangburn
Cave City at Bald Knob, ppd.
Newport at Harding Academy, ppd.
3A-3
Corning at Manila
Gosnell at Rivercrest
Harrisburg at Hoxie
Osceola at Walnut Ridge, ppd.
3A-4
Charleston at Danville
Cossatot River at Cedarville
Hackett at Waldron
Paris at Booneville
3A-5
Atkins at Mayflower
Baptist Prep at Lamar
Perryville at Jessieville
Two Rivers at Dover
3A-6
Helena-West Helena
at Palestine-Wheatley
Jacksonville Lighthouse
at Episcopal Collegiate
LISA Academy West at Dollarway
3A-7
Ashdown at Fouke
Benton Harmony Grove at Glen Rose
Bismarck at Prescott
Centerpoint at Genoa Central
3A-8
Drew Central at Lake Village
Dumas at McGehee
2A-1
Alpena at Eureka Springs
Haas Hall Rogers at Flippin
Yellville-Summit at Decatur
2A-2
Melbourne at Cedar Ridge
Tuckerman at Sloan-Hendrix
White Co. Central at Midland
2A-3
Bay at Buffalo Island Central
Cross County
at East Poinsett County
Marmaduke at Riverside
2A-4
Future School at Magazine
Mansfield at Johnson Co. Westside
2A-5
Conway Christian at Quitman
Hector at Bigelow
LISA Academy North
at Conway St. Joseph
Maumelle Charter
at South Side Bee Branch
2A-6
Des Arc at KIPP Delta
England at McCrory
Marianna at Carlisle
2A-7
Dierks at Mountain Pine
Foreman at Caddo Hills
Horatio at Magnet Cove
Murfreesboro at Poyen
2A-8
Bearden at Parkers Chapel
Fordyce at Lafayette County
Junction City at Hampton
Woodlawn at Gurdon
1A-1 EAST
Omaha at Kingston
Ozark Mountain at Jasper
1A-1 WEST
County Line at Mulberry
Haas Hall Rogers
at NW Ark. Classical
Ozark Catholic at The New School
Thaden at St. Paul, ppd.
1A-2
Concord at Norfork
Rural Special at Viola
Timbo at Izard County
West Side Greers Ferry
at Calico Rock
1A-3
KIPP Blytheville at Maynard
Hillcrest at Armorel
Marked Tree at Mammoth Spring
1A-4
Mount Vernon-Enola at Sacred Heart
Scranton at Nemo Vista
1A-5
Augusta at Clarendon
Bradford at Marvell-Elaine
1A-8
Dermott at Strong
Hermitage at Bradley
Taylor at Nevada
Nonconference
Clarksville at Shiloh Christian#
Cutter-Morning Star at Ouachita
Deer at Life Way Christian
Legacy Academy
at Gospel Light Christian
Scott Charter at Abundant Life
Wonderview at Shirley#
Wright Christian at Union Christian
*Boys only
#Girls only