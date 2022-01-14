Subject to change

NOTE Several other games may be postponed because of covid-19 concerns

6A-CENTRAL

Cabot at Little Rock Central

Conway at Fort Smith Northside, ppd.

Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock, ppd.

Little Rock Southwest at Bryant, ppd.

6A-WEST

Springdale Har-Ber

at Bentonville West

Fort Smith Southside

at Rogers Heritage, ppd.

Rogers at Springdale, ppd.

Fayetteville at Bentonville, ppd.

5A-CENTRAL

Jacksonville at Beebe

Little Rock Hall at Benton

Little Rock Parkview

at Little Rock Christian

Maumelle at Sylvan Hills

5A-EAST

Greene Co. Tech at Jonesboro

Marion at Searcy

Paragould at Batesville

West Memphis at Nettleton

5A-SOUTH

White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside, ppd.

Lake Hamilton at Pine Bluff, ppd.

El Dorado at Hot Springs, ppd.

Sheridan at Texarkana, ppd.

5A-WEST

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs

Greenwood at Vilonia

Mountain Home at Van Buren

Alma at Russellville, ppd.

4A-1

Gravette at Prairie Grove

Harrison at Berryville

Huntsville at Farmington

Pea Ridge at Gentry

4A-3

Brookland at Trumann#

Highland at Valley View#

4A-4

Pottsville at Heber Springs

Subiaco Academy at Morrilton

Dardanelle at Ozark, ppd.

4A-5

Forrest City at Mills

Wynne at Joe T. Robinson

Lonoke at Pulaski Academy, ppd.

Stuttgart at eStem, ppd.

4A-7

Bauxite at De Queen

Malvern at Mena

Arkadelphia at Nashville, ppd.

Hope at Fountain Lake, ppd.

4-8

Camden Fairview at Monticello

Crossett at Hamburg

Star City at Magnolia

Watson Chapel at Warren

3A-1

Green Forest at Valley Springs

Haas Hall Fayetteville at Greenland

Lincoln at Elkins

West Fork at Bergman

3A-2

Mountain View at Clinton

Riverview at Pangburn

Cave City at Bald Knob, ppd.

Newport at Harding Academy, ppd.

3A-3

Corning at Manila

Gosnell at Rivercrest

Harrisburg at Hoxie

Osceola at Walnut Ridge, ppd.

3A-4

Charleston at Danville

Cossatot River at Cedarville

Hackett at Waldron

Paris at Booneville

3A-5

Atkins at Mayflower

Baptist Prep at Lamar

Perryville at Jessieville

Two Rivers at Dover

3A-6

Helena-West Helena

at Palestine-Wheatley

Jacksonville Lighthouse

at Episcopal Collegiate

LISA Academy West at Dollarway

3A-7

Ashdown at Fouke

Benton Harmony Grove at Glen Rose

Bismarck at Prescott

Centerpoint at Genoa Central

3A-8

Drew Central at Lake Village

Dumas at McGehee

2A-1

Alpena at Eureka Springs

Haas Hall Rogers at Flippin

Yellville-Summit at Decatur

2A-2

Melbourne at Cedar Ridge

Tuckerman at Sloan-Hendrix

White Co. Central at Midland

2A-3

Bay at Buffalo Island Central

Cross County

at East Poinsett County

Marmaduke at Riverside

2A-4

Future School at Magazine

Mansfield at Johnson Co. Westside

2A-5

Conway Christian at Quitman

Hector at Bigelow

LISA Academy North

at Conway St. Joseph

Maumelle Charter

at South Side Bee Branch

2A-6

Des Arc at KIPP Delta

England at McCrory

Marianna at Carlisle

2A-7

Dierks at Mountain Pine

Foreman at Caddo Hills

Horatio at Magnet Cove

Murfreesboro at Poyen

2A-8

Bearden at Parkers Chapel

Fordyce at Lafayette County

Junction City at Hampton

Woodlawn at Gurdon

1A-1 EAST

Omaha at Kingston

Ozark Mountain at Jasper

1A-1 WEST

County Line at Mulberry

Haas Hall Rogers

at NW Ark. Classical

Ozark Catholic at The New School

Thaden at St. Paul, ppd.

1A-2

Concord at Norfork

Rural Special at Viola

Timbo at Izard County

West Side Greers Ferry

at Calico Rock

1A-3

KIPP Blytheville at Maynard

Hillcrest at Armorel

Marked Tree at Mammoth Spring

1A-4

Mount Vernon-Enola at Sacred Heart

Scranton at Nemo Vista

1A-5

Augusta at Clarendon

Bradford at Marvell-Elaine

1A-8

Dermott at Strong

Hermitage at Bradley

Taylor at Nevada

Nonconference

Clarksville at Shiloh Christian#

Cutter-Morning Star at Ouachita

Deer at Life Way Christian

Legacy Academy

at Gospel Light Christian

Scott Charter at Abundant Life

Wonderview at Shirley#

Wright Christian at Union Christian

*Boys only

#Girls only