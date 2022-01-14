School Board members visit Gravette High School

GRAVETTE -- Members of the Gravette School Board dropped in at Gravette High School on Jan. 5 to visit a few classrooms, check on the daily curriculum and speak to students about their experiences in their classes.

Jay Oliphant, School Board president; Heather Finley, board secretary; and board members Hope Duke and Tim Craig were present for the visit. They were guided around campus by students Chloe Lucas and Christian Thrailkill. Superintendent Maribel Childress and assistant superintendent Rebecca Sears also accompanied the group.

Heather Finley said the board sets the direction of the district, ensures that it is properly administered, establishes policy and represents the education interests of the community.

"By visiting the buildings and being in the classroom, the School Board can see firsthand these elements," Finley said. "A good school uses every resource and opportunity to help students grow. Gravette schools work to be better than good, preparing children academically and socially to be productive citizens while instilling a love for learning is what our students and community deserve."

The board members' first stop was in the classroom of English teacher Brandy Jones. There they learned about her students' recent project of learning about the Holocaust through Pavel Friedmann's poem, "The Butterfly." Students created paper butterflies and hung them up with string. The butterflies represented children imprisoned in concentration camps during the Holocaust. They then cut down some of the butterflies to represent the children who were killed.

Hope Duke shared that a Holocaust survivor, Nate Blumenthal, had once lived in Gravette, and after a question from Oliphant, students discussed whether an event like the Holocaust could ever happen again.

Board members then visited Brittany Lovell's Chemistry II Class. There they saw three students work with chemicals, performing element identification lab tests to determine an unknown element, a method that is used by geologists and forensic analysts. Oliphant commented that this class "is a great example of the advanced courses and small class sizes available to students at Gravette High School."

Oliphant further commented that "Chloe and Christian were both very articulate and thoughtful in sharing their views with board members, encouraging examples of hope for our future and excellence at GHS."

Duke also praised both teachers, saying, "Mrs. Jones and Mrs. Lovell demonstrated a passion for their subject matter and students. The students in each class were given high-level instruction and hands-on application of the material. It was impressive and made me proud to be a Lion."

The board visitors ate lunch with their student guides and talked to with the guides about what they enjoyed about attending GHS and what they would like to see added. Duke had praise for the meal prepared by food service workers as well, commenting, "For a girl who, growing up, only ate in the lunchroom on pizza day, let me assure you that the food that Gravette Schools serves is top-notch and delicious."