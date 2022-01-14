Sheriff's offices close for 2 days





The Jefferson County sheriff's office is temporarily closing its administrative offices to the public today because of covid-19, according to a news release.

The offices will be closed Monday in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will reopen Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

The Jefferson County Courthouse closed earlier this week because of the pandemic and to sanitize the facility. Covid-19 infections led to the decision to close the sheriff's offices today.

"An undisclosed number of our staff have either tested positive for covid, have been exposed to a positive person, or have immediate family that has been exposed," according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for our staff and the public we have elected to close our administrative offices on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, to allow for recovery and sanitization of our facilities. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but ask for your understanding as we navigate this and try to remain resilient to serving our community," according to the release.

The Uniformed Patrol Division of the sheriff's office will continue to respond to calls including all emergencies as usual.

"If you have an emergency, please call 911 for immediate assistance or call the Non-Emergency communications center, MECA at (870) 541-5300," according to the release.



