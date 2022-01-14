State Sports Briefs

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Farrar leads HSU past OBU

Ashley Farrar had 25 points to lead Henderson State University to a 91-89 victory over Ouachita Baptist University in a Great American Conference matchup Thursday at Arkadelphia.

Gracie Raby added 18 points, and Sonni Martin scored 15 for the Reddies (10-4, 5-3 GAC).

Aspen Thornton led Ouachita Baptist (5-7, 3-5) with 33 points.

In other Great American Conference women's games Thursday, Hannah Collins led Harding University (9-5, 5-4) with 23 points, and Sage Hawley had 18 points and 16 rebounds in an 85-77 victory over Arkansas Tech University (7-7, 4-4) in Searcy. Kaley Shipman had 24 points for Arkansas Tech. ... Kisi Young had 21 points for Southern Arkansas University (8-6, 3-5) in a 109-73 victory over the University of Arkansas-Monticello (0-15, 0-9) in Magnolia. Shaina Smith scored 16 points off the bench for the Weevils.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Swinford scores season-high against OBU

Henderson State University picked up its third win in the past five games with a narrow victory over Ouachita Baptist University 59-56 in a Great American Conference game Thursday at Arkadelphia.

Reddies' forward Yuri Swinford led all scorers and set a new season-high with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, while Malik Riddle added eight points and four rebounds.

Ouchita Baptist (3-11, 1-7 GAC) led Henderson State (9-5, 5-3) by seven at the half, but the Reddies outscored the Tigers 34-24 in the final 20 minutes to come back and seal the win.

Tylar Haynes recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds in the Tigers' loss.

The University of Arkansas-Monticello and Southern Arkansas University were scheduled to play Thursday night in Magnolia. Arkansas Tech University was also set to face Harding University in Searcy, but both games were postponed due to covid-19 protocols.