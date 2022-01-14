Syrian guilty of torture, Germany rules

KOBLENZ, Germany -- A former Syrian secret police officer was convicted by a German court Thursday of crimes against humanity for overseeing the torture of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago, a ruling the top United Nations human rights official described as "historic."

Anwar Raslan, 58, is the highest-ranking Syrian official so far convicted of the charge. The verdict was keenly anticipated by those who suffered abuse or lost relatives at the hands of President Bashar Assad's government in Syria's long-running conflict.

"This trial cast a much-needed, renewed spotlight on the kinds of sickening torture, cruel and truly inhuman treatment -- including abject sexual violence -- that countless Syrians were subjected to in detention facilities," said Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"It is a landmark leap forward in the pursuit of truth, justice and reparations for the serious human rights violations perpetrated in Syria over more than a decade."

The Koblenz state court concluded that the defendant was in charge of interrogations at a facility in the Syrian city of Douma known as Branch 251, where suspected opposition protesters were detained.

The court sentenced the former official to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

"This day, this verdict is important for all Syrians who have suffered and are still suffering from the Assad regime's crimes," said Ruham Hawash, a survivor of Branch 251 who testified in the trial.

German prosecutors alleged that Raslan supervised the "systematic and brutal torture" of more than 4,000 prisoners between April 2011 and September 2012, resulting in the deaths of at least 58 people. Judges ruled that there was evidence to hold him responsible for 27 deaths.

"Ultimately, ... Mr. Raslan has been convicted in the regime's place," his counsel Yorck Fratzky told reporters.

A court spokeswoman, Anne Brodoefel, said judges had determined as part of their verdict that the Syrian government carried out a "prolonged attack against its own population" from April 2011 onward with the aim of quashing the popular uprising.

But the court concluded that events at Branch 251 were "significantly determined" by the defendant, meaning he bore personal responsibility for crimes that occurred there, she said.

Victims and human-rights groups have said they hope the verdict in the 19-month trial will be a first step toward justice for countless people who have been unable to file criminal complaints against officials in Syria or before the International Criminal Court.

The European Union's judicial cooperation organization, Eurojust said the ruling "will leave a lasting mark on international criminal justice."

It noted that photographs of alleged torture victims smuggled out of Syria by a former police officer, who goes by the alias of Caesar, were a key part of the evidence against Raslan.

Germany's justice minister, Marco Buschmann, called on other countries to follow what he called the "pioneering work" performed by his country's legal system.

"Crimes against humanity mustn't remain unpunished. No matter where they are committed, no matter by whom," Buschmann said.

Human-rights experts said it was significant that the Koblenz court had deemed the allegations of sexual violence to be among the crimes against humanity Raslan was convicted for. However, the judges didn't convict him over the enforced disappearances, meaning those will have to be prosecuted separately in future proceedings.

Conservative estimates put the number of those detained or forcibly disappeared in Syria at 149,000, more than 85% of them at the hands of the Syrian government, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights. Most disappeared or were detained soon after peaceful protests began in March 2011 against Assad's government, which responded to the rallies with a brutal crackdown.

The Syrian government denies it is holding any political prisoners, labeling its opposition terrorists. After battlefield wins, it has negotiated limited prisoner exchanges with various armed groups, which families say offer partial solutions for a very small number of people.

There have already been several convictions in Europe of Syrians accused of committing war crimes against members of Syria's armed forces.

Information for this article was contributed by Sarah El Deeb and Mike Corder of The Associated Press.