Community Briefs: Tests scheduled today at Arsenal;19 students from area get 4.0 at SAU; 31 on SAU Dean's List from vicinity





Tests scheduled today at Arsenal

Personnel from the Pine Bluff Arsenal's Directorate of Engineering and Technology will be conducting testing of items today. Residents living close to the Arsenal should not be alarmed if they hear noise and see smoke coming from the facility, according to a news release.

Lake Village project scores grant

Delta Regional Authority (DRA) announced $1.9 million in investments have been awarded to 10 projects in the region through the Delta Workforce Grant Program. One project is in southeast Arkansas, according to a news release.

Arkansas Rural Health Partnership of Lake Village was awarded $200,000 for its Arkansas Delta Nurse Workforce Pipeline. The pipeline will coordinate efforts between nursing school applicants, 11 nursing schools, 13 rural hospitals, two federally qualified health centers, and an economic development agency to launch the first regional nursing clinic collaborative.

The pipeline aims to increase the number of nurses trained, recruited, and retained by partners to serve Delta residents. This program will train an estimated 300 individuals residing in 21 Arkansas communities, according to the release. Details: www.dra.gov/workforce.

19 students from area get 4.0 at SAU

Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia announced that 432 students earned 4.0 grade point averages for the fall 2021 semester and were named to its President's List. Area honorees were:

• Anissa Marie Henry, a junior exercise science major from Banks.

• Bailey Ann Cole, a sophomore criminal justice major from Gillett.

• Ashton Bailey Ashcraft, a sophomore elementary education major from Grapevine.

• Samantha Paige Clanton, a senior agricultural science major from Hermitage.

• Gregory Ben Hilliard, a junior psychology major from Hermitage.

• Madison Elizabeth McGhee, a junior agricultural education major from Hermitage.

• Kacie Anne Evans, a senior chemistry major from Leola.

• Curt Dixon Smead, a senior music education major from Leola.

• Elizabeth Antoinette Garcia, a senior psychology major from Monticello.

• Molly Corrine Scriber, a senior entrepreneurial finance major from Monticello.

• Callie Brooke Holiman, a freshman middle school education major from Prattsville.

• Matthew Caine Aiken, a senior exercise science major from Rison.

• Sydney Danielle Leopard, a senior elementary education major from Rison.

• Nicholas Stewart Wilson, a freshman accounting major from Rison.

• Jacob Hunter Wright, a senior entrepreneurship major from Rison.

• Maeson Meshelle Grace, a senior exercise science major from Sheridan.

• Matthew Ronnie Graham, a senior theatre major from Sheridan.

• Tano Devontae Tatum, a sophomore pre-nursing major from Star City.

• Dashavona Sharnay Hampton, a senior exercise science major from Warren.

31 on SAU Dean's List from vicinity

Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia announced that 554 students earned 3.5 grade point averages or higher for the fall 2021 semester and were named to its Dean's List. Area recipients were:

• Dre' Hikeem Deshaun Lawson, a senior K-12 physical education and health major from Banks.

• Lillie Brooke Thomason, a sophomore pre-nursing major from DeWitt.

• Jordan Carole Neeley, a senior psychology major from Dumas.

• Cole Alexander Pennington, a junior criminal justice major from Hermitage.

• Mallory Lee Cain, a senior marketing major from McGehee.

• Ronnie Tyrone Gilmore, a sophomore music education major from McGehee.

• Lane Austin Berryman, a sophomore engineering major from Monticello.

• Michael Burton Davis, a senior computer science major from Monticello.

• Anazya Arianna Lattimore, a freshman pre-nursing major from Monticello.

• Logan Eli Owens, a sophomore accounting major from Monticello.

• Maliah Charun Spencer, a freshman agricultural science major from Monticello.

• Kelsey Margaret Wooten, a freshman pre-nursing major from Monticello.

• Cory Dewayne Evans, a senior mass media major from Pine Bluff.

• Martha Hornsby Fox, a junior nursing major from Pine Bluff.

• Mason Grant Delony, a freshman agricultural business major from Redfield.

• Zachary Daymon Mauldin, a junior exercise science major from Redfield.

• Lowell Austin Bowen, a senior middle school education major from Sheridan.

• Alana Beth Hedden, a junior pre-health biology major from Sheridan.

• Brittany Denise Monk, a senior accounting major from Sheridan.

• Robin Kimberlee-Michelle Smith, a senior psychology major from Sheridan.

• Spencer Grant Williams, a freshman marine biology major from Sheridan.

• Johnathan Clay Brandon, a senior marine biology major from Star City.

• Janiya Shanae Johnson, a freshman K-12 physical education and health major from Star City.

• Dylan Scott Workman, a junior sports management major from Star City.

• Addison Rushell Bennett, a senior middle school education major from Stuttgart.

• Alex Gregory Vose, a junior computer science major from Stuttgart.

• Haley Nicole Gibson, a sophomore agricultural science major from Tillar.

• Samantha Grace Evans, a junior psychology major from Warren.

• Adam Scott Taylor, a freshman middle school education major from White Hall.

• Madison Leeann York, a senior social work major from White Hall.

• Arnoldo Diaz, a freshman engineering major from Wilmar.



