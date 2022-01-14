FOOTBALL

Texans fire Culley after one season

HOUSTON -- David Culley spent 43 years as a college and NFL assistant before finally getting his first head coaching job with the Houston Texans.

He lasted just one season before being fired Thursday, a move that leaves the NFL with one Black head coach: Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin. Miami's Brian Flores was fired this week after leading his team to a 9-8 record.

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press the Texans fired Culley on Thursday. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the move hadn't been announced.

His firing comes days after Houston closed out a 4-13 season with a 28-25 loss to Tennessee.

Culley said Monday he expected to return, but General Manager Nick Caserio was said to still be evaluating the coach at that time. Three days later, Culley was out of a job.

The 66-year-old Culley was hired last January to replace Bill O'Brien after working as an NFL assistant since 1994. He took over a team that went 4-12 in the 2020 season with Deshaun Watson at quarterback.

Watson requested a trade around the time Culley was hired, and before 22 women filed lawsuits against the QB alleging sexual harassment or assault. Those issues kept Watson sidelined all season and precipitated a rebuild in Houston that left Culley at the helm of a depleted team.

The Texans also fired offensive coordinator Tim Kelly on Thursday, according to the same person who confirmed Culley's dismissal. Kelly had been with the Texans in various roles since 2014 and had been the offensive coordinator since 2019.

Houston Texans head coach David Culley watches from the sideline during the first half of his team's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

