University of Arkansas shortens isolation time for those testing positive for covid-19





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville now specifies a minimum five-day self-isolation period for those testing positive for covid-19. This shortens the isolation time, which had been 10 days in earlier university guidelines.

The university on Thursday announced that its guidelines now follow what's been issued as guidance for the general public by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

UA also announced that it is encouraging anyone testing positive for covid-19 to reach out to those considered close contacts to let them know about the test result. Similarly, anyone identified as a close contact to someone testing positive is also encouraged to identify their close contacts and let them know about the exposure.

Earlier this week, a UA spokesman said the university had yet to change its guidance from the fall term, when it specified a minimum 10-day isolation period for those testing positive for covid-19. The CDC adjusted its guidance for the general public on Dec. 27.

Other schools previously announcing they would follow the updated CDC guidance include Arkansas State University.

After five days -- if the individual is free of fever and has improving symptoms -- precautions to be followed include wearing a mask and avoiding those considered at "high risk," as well as avoiding travel, according to UA's announcement.

The university's guidelines also provide different steps for quarantine if exposed to covid-19 depending on whether an individual is considered "up to date," meaning that they have been fully vaccinated and received a covid-19 vaccine booster.

For those without a booster or unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, the quarantine period is to be at least five days at home while wearing a mask around others if an individual is exposed to covid-19.

Those considered "up to date" -- having received a booster -- are not told to stay at home to quarantine.

Both groups are to get tested three to five days after having close contact with someone known to have covid-19, however, and precautions such as wearing a mask and avoiding travel should continue for 10 days after the close contact even if the test result is negative, according to the UA guidelines.







