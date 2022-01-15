A playoff drought will stop in Cincy





CINCINNATI -- Either the Raiders or Bengals will win a playoff game today, and that will be news in itself.

Postseason success has been elusive for both teams for a generation. The frustration for one will end today when they meet for an opening-round playoff game in Cincinnati.

The Raiders' most recent postseason win was 19 years ago, a conference championship before they lost to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl. Since then, they've managed just one playoff appearance, a one-and-done wild-card game after the 2016 season.

The Bengals face significant pressure to end their lengthy playoff victory drought.

Cincinnati is in the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season, but hasn't gotten out of the opening round since the 1990 season.

The Bengals beat the Houston Oilers on Jan. 6, 1991, in the wild-card round before losing next week to none other than the Raiders.

Cincinnati flailed along for 15 more years before making it back in 2005. Seven postseason trips since then failed to produce a win, including five in a row from 2011 to 2015.

"That's all we constantly hear," said Cincinnati's record-breaking rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

"We're not worried about that," quarterback Joe Burrow insisted.

The Bengals (10-7) won the AFC North with Chase -- the fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft -- and other young stars, behind the unflappable Burrow, the top overall draft pick in 2020.

Running back Joe Mixon gained more than 1,500 yards rushing and receiving combined. Tee Higgins, a second-rounder in 2020, had 1,091 receiving yards.

"(The Raiders) have to be ready for everything," Burrow said. "We've got Joe Mixon and that offensive line that can move people in the run game, and that's a big part of who we are as an offense and as a team. So teams have to prepare for that, as well as the freak shows we have on the outside."

The Raiders (10-7) had to overcame several troubling off-the-field issues this season.

Coach Jon Gruden resigned after racist, anti-gay and misogynistic comments in emails were leaked. Receiver Henry Ruggs III was cut after being charged with DUI resulting in a death. Defensive back Damon Arnette was released after a social-media video appeared to show the 2020 first-round pick threatening someone's life while brandishing multiple guns.

Under interim Coach Rich Bisaccia, the Raiders won their last four games -- each decided by four points or fewer -- and snagged a wild-card spot with an overtime win over the Chargers in the season finale.

"I think we've tried to develop a group of men that care about each other, know what to do and compete with relentless effort," Bisaccia said. "Also, once they learn to respect each other's work, it's an enjoyable place to come to work and to respond to whatever adversity or whatever prosperity may show up that day. It gives you an opportunity to forge your identity through the things in which you go through."

Cincinnati went to Las Vegas back in Week 11 and beat the Raiders 32-13. The Bengals were coming off two bumbling losses and a bye week, and the win helped put them back on track. Defense and Mixon's powerful running made the difference.

"They're super talented, well coached," Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. "I felt that we didn't put our best foot forward. But at the same time, I don't want to take anything away from them because they beat us. And they did a good job of stopping us and getting the ball from us and all those things."





NFL playoffs

WILD-CARD SCHEDULE

All times Central

TODAY ’S GAMES

Las Vegas at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. (NBC)

New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)

SUNDAY ’S GAMES

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, noon (Fox)

San Francisco at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

MONDAY ’S GAME

Arizona at LA Rams, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Raiders at Bengals

3:30 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Bengals by 5 1/2

SERIES Raiders led 21-10; Bengals won 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas

LAST WEEK Raiders def. Chargers 35-32 in overtime; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS;VS.;BENGALS (RK)

(29) 90.2;RUSHING;103.9 (22)

(6) 274.7;PASSING;268.8 (7)

(11) 364.9;TOTAL;372.2 (9)

(18) 21.2;SCORING;27.8 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS;VS.;BENGALS (RK)

(21) 116.1;RUSHING;96.1 (5)

(10) 214.6;PASSING;253.2 (27)

(13) 330.8;TOTAL;349.2 (18)

(24) 25.4;SCORING;22.2 (17)

WEATHER Overcast skies with temperatures in the mid-30s are in the forecast with a 10 mph wind.

KEY STAT Raiders were penalized 120 times for 1,066 yards during the 17-game regular season. Bengals were flagged 68 times for 588 yards. That's a difference of 28 yards per game.

WHAT TO WATCH How Bengals QB Joe Burrow responds to a week off. Burrow (4,611 passing, 34 TDs, 14 INTs) passed for 1,476 yards with 11 TDs and 0 INTs in the four previous games. He was held to 148 yards and 1 TD in the Bengals' win over the Raiders on Nov. 21.









Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Fred Johnson (74) celebrates with teammates after the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 34-31 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) rushes against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)



Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, center, celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)



Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates while running off the field after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)



Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)







Quarterback Joe Burrow will attempt to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to their first playoff win since the 1990 season when they face the Las Vegas Raiders today at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. (AP/Emilee Chinn)





