Appalachian State at UALR women

Appalachian State at UALR
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 6-5, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 6-8, 0-1
SERIES UALR leads series 14-0
TV None
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, So.20.35.0
F Krystan Vornes, 6-2, Sr.9.87.3
G Raziya Potter, 5-9, S0.9.51.7
G Mayra Caicedo, 5-3, Sr.6.63.3
F Dariel Johnson, 6-2, Sr.4.55.0
COACH Joe Foley (366-209 in 19th season at UALR and 822-290 in 36th season overall)
Appalachian State
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
F Michaela Porter, 6-0, Sr.14.05.9
G Janay Sanders, 5-11, Jr.11.63.4
G Zada Porter, 5-9, Fr.4.92.9
G Faith Alston, 5-7, So.8.62.7
G Mariah Frazier, 6-0, Fr.3.21.6
COACH Angel Elderkin (98-131 in eighth season at Appalachian State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALRAppalachian State
56.8Points for68.9
58.5Points against69.1
-1.6Rebound margin-3.3
+1.7Turnover margin+0.5
37.6FG pct.39.4
26.83-pt pct.24.6
71.1FT pct.60.6
CHALK TALK Mayra Caicedo is one of 44 players in the nation averaging at least 5.0 assists per game. ... UALR ranks 15th among all Division I teams with 5.4 steals per game. ... Despite coming off the bench in 6 of 11 games, Krystan Vornes is playing the third-most minutes per game (38.4) of any Sun Belt player.
-- Mitchell Gladstone