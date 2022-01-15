Appalachian State at UALR women

Appalachian State at UALR

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 6-5, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 6-8, 0-1

SERIES UALR leads series 14-0

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, So.20.35.0

F Krystan Vornes, 6-2, Sr.9.87.3

G Raziya Potter, 5-9, S0.9.51.7

G Mayra Caicedo, 5-3, Sr.6.63.3

F Dariel Johnson, 6-2, Sr.4.55.0

COACH Joe Foley (366-209 in 19th season at UALR and 822-290 in 36th season overall)

Appalachian State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Michaela Porter, 6-0, Sr.14.05.9

G Janay Sanders, 5-11, Jr.11.63.4

G Zada Porter, 5-9, Fr.4.92.9

G Faith Alston, 5-7, So.8.62.7

G Mariah Frazier, 6-0, Fr.3.21.6

COACH Angel Elderkin (98-131 in eighth season at Appalachian State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRAppalachian State

56.8Points for68.9

58.5Points against69.1

-1.6Rebound margin-3.3

+1.7Turnover margin+0.5

37.6FG pct.39.4

26.83-pt pct.24.6

71.1FT pct.60.6

CHALK TALK Mayra Caicedo is one of 44 players in the nation averaging at least 5.0 assists per game. ... UALR ranks 15th among all Division I teams with 5.4 steals per game. ... Despite coming off the bench in 6 of 11 games, Krystan Vornes is playing the third-most minutes per game (38.4) of any Sun Belt player.

-- Mitchell Gladstone