Appeal filed in Fort Smith directors FOIA case

FORT SMITH -- Attorneys Joey McCutchen, Stephen Napurano and Robert Steinbuch filed a notice of appeal on Thursday in Kristin Kitchens' Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against Fort Smith.

The Sebastian County Circuit Court ruled the city didn't violate the open-meetings provision of the Freedom of Information Act by making decisions via email on tax-related proposals.

McCutchen filed the original lawsuit on behalf Kitchens on Dec. 6, and the hearing took place Dec. 15. The suit alleged city directors privately rejected a proposal to give a percentage of sales tax money to the city's Parks Department.

Fort Smith collects and controls roughly 2% of sales taxes, with 1% going to roads, 0.75% to bond payments for sewer projects and 0.25% split between the Parks and Fire departments for improvement projects.

The board at its Nov. 16 meeting approved asking voters in a Feb. 8 election to move the 0.75% being used on bond payments to the Parks Department and for sewer upgrades required by a federal consent decree.

The consent decree was issued in January 2015 from the Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality against Fort Smith ordering city sewer repairs after decades of sewage runoff into waterways, including the Arkansas River. The decree stated the city would spend "more than $200 million over the next 12 years" to upgrade its sewer collection and treatment.

Napurano argued the illegal vote occurred when City Administrator Carl Geffken sent city directors two proposals via email Nov. 12.

The proposals were listed as items 4.A.1., which solely gave the money to the consent decree upgrades, and 4.B.1., which gave a portion of the money to the Parks Department. Items 4.A.2. and 4.B.2. would allow the items to go to a special election if approved by the board.

McCutchen called the proposal an informal meeting and a vote disguised as a removal, as it wasn't public and no notice was given. He questioned whether directors could use this process to circumvent the Freedom of Information Act.

Attorney Jerry Canfield with Daily and Woods, the law firm representing the city, argued the approval was merely to put item 4.A. as it was written on the Nov. 16 meeting agenda. He noted the directors amended the proposed tax from 20 years to 10 years and removed the Fire Department from receiving money from the 0.75% sales tax, as they already split the 0.25% with the Parks Department.

"If the Arkansas legislature had intended to grant cities an exemption to the Freedom of Information Act for agenda formation, it would have done so in the last half century," McCutchen stated in a news release regarding the appeal. "The City of Fort Smith has used this agenda formation procedure to circumvent the Freedom of Information Act, making the public meeting nothing more than a charade."

"This agenda formation procedure in this instance violates Harris v. City of Fort Smith, in which the Supreme Court held that a series of one-on-one meetings between a city administrator and members of a city board of directors was a meeting of the board for purposes of the FOIA," Steinbuch added. "The Arkansas legislature needs to define what constitutes a meeting in Arkansas or further lawsuits will most certainly result."