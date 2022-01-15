Arkansas men at No. 12 LSU

Arkansas at No. 12 LSU
WHEN 1 p.m. Central
WHERE Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge
RECORDS Arkansas 11-5, 1-3 SEC; LSU 15-1, 3-1
SERIES Arkansas leads 38-34
RADIO Razorback Sports Network
TV ESPN2
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
LSU
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Eric Gaines, 6-2, So.8.63.6
G Brandon Murray, 6-5, Fr.9.22.8
F Darius Days, 6-7, Sr.14.77.8
F Mwani Wilkinson, 6-5, So.4.13.8
C Efton Reid, 7-0, Fr.8.05.2
COACH Will Wade (98-41 in fifth season at LSU, 187-86 in ninth season overall)
ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr.18.84.5
F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So.7.48.6
F Au'Diese Toney, 6-6, Sr.10.44.5
F Kamani Johnson, 6-7, Jr.3.53.4
F Trey Wade, 6-6, Sr.2.81.6
COACH Interim Keith Smart (0-0)
TEAM COMPARISON
LSUArkansas
76.1Points for80.5
56.5Points against70.1
+6.7Rebound margin+6.1
+4.3Turnover margin+2.8
45.1FG pct.46.1
32.33-pt pct.29.7
72.4FT pct.72.8
CHALK TALK Kamani Johnson is questionable for the Razorbacks because of an ankle injury he suffered in Wednesday night's 87-43 victory over Missouri. ... LSU sophomore forward Tari Eason, a 6-8 transfer from Cincinnati, is averaging 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game off the bench. ... LSU leads the nation in field goal defense (35.0%) and steals per game (12.1).
-- Bob Holt