Arkansas men at No. 12 LSU

Arkansas at No. 12 LSU

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge

RECORDS Arkansas 11-5, 1-3 SEC; LSU 15-1, 3-1

SERIES Arkansas leads 38-34

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV ESPN2

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

LSU

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Eric Gaines, 6-2, So.8.63.6

G Brandon Murray, 6-5, Fr.9.22.8

F Darius Days, 6-7, Sr.14.77.8

F Mwani Wilkinson, 6-5, So.4.13.8

C Efton Reid, 7-0, Fr.8.05.2

COACH Will Wade (98-41 in fifth season at LSU, 187-86 in ninth season overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr.18.84.5

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So.7.48.6

F Au'Diese Toney, 6-6, Sr.10.44.5

F Kamani Johnson, 6-7, Jr.3.53.4

F Trey Wade, 6-6, Sr.2.81.6

COACH Interim Keith Smart (0-0)

TEAM COMPARISON

LSUArkansas

76.1Points for80.5

56.5Points against70.1

+6.7Rebound margin+6.1

+4.3Turnover margin+2.8

45.1FG pct.46.1

32.33-pt pct.29.7

72.4FT pct.72.8

CHALK TALK Kamani Johnson is questionable for the Razorbacks because of an ankle injury he suffered in Wednesday night's 87-43 victory over Missouri. ... LSU sophomore forward Tari Eason, a 6-8 transfer from Cincinnati, is averaging 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game off the bench. ... LSU leads the nation in field goal defense (35.0%) and steals per game (12.1).

-- Bob Holt