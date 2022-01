Mountainburg, circa 1950: Some three decades before I-49 bypassed scenic U.S. 71, the road had a number of tourist attractions like the Jungleland Zoo north of Mountainburg. "One hundred and one native and rare wild animals." "Large gift shop with over 1,000 different gifts to choose from." The attraction has been gone for many years.

