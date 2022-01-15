Church notes: Churches offer food for needy

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., worships on Sundays at 10 a.m.

For Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Monday, McKay Hall.

Koffee Klatch (Women's Fellowship): 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level.

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., meets for regular Sunday morning worship at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional service and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service. Sunday School and Adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3).

Choir rehearsals start at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 22. Silver Needle Quilters meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 17, and the Men's Bible Class meets at 7 p.m. Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 25.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church, 14108 E. U.S. 62 between Avoca and Garfield, holds worship at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday with the Rev. Mark Lasater serving as pastor. The service is also available on Facebook live.

Information: 451-8161, www.bit.ly/bmumc.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., offers worship at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays in person and online.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive-through from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 1205 N. Davis St., has returned to its 11 a.m. service for all worshippers. Masking is not required in order to attend, but those who would like to wear masks are welcome.

Sunday School is held each Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m., and choir practice is 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Those who cannot attend may still hear the message on the church's website (pearidgeumc.net) or at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday on KURM 100.3FM.

Information: Contact the Rev. Jerome Grotts at 553-9585 or jerome.grotts@arumc.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., warmly invites the community to worship with us. In-person worship is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Due to the upsurge in covid cases locally, masks are strongly recommended for everyone, whether you are vaccinated or not. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

The Community Blood Center of Missouri Bloodmobile will be at PCBV for our next blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 31 in the PCBV parking lot. Please call the church office for questions or to reserve a time.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning worship services, both in-person and livestreamed, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org. Interim Pastor Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services. The church continues to search for an installed pastor.

There will be a congregational meeting immediately following Sunday services on Jan. 16 for the purpose of approving the 2022 church budget.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Working with Crowder College, GED classes are offered at our church Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually or in your relationships -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

After Church Fellowship is at 11:45 a.m. Sundays in Fellowship Hall. Join your friends for a cup of coffee and a light snack following services each week.

Chancel Choir rehearsals are at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and Crandell Ringers hand bell choir meets at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m. for all ages

Lectionary Bible Study will be at 9 a.m. on Mondays, both in-person and via Zoom.

Ladies' Small Group Zoom Fellowship is at 7 a.m. each Wednesday.

Children's Church welcomes children, kindergarten to second grade, following the Children's Moment in Sunday worship service. FPC Children's Choir practices at 9:30 a.m. during Sunday School hour.

Confirmation classes are at 9:30 a.m. Sundays for students in sixth through eighth grades. Contact Youth Director Adam Alexander at the church if you want your child to participate.

FPC Youth Group meets Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Youth Wing of the church. The youth Lunch Bunch meets immediately following Sunday worship until 2 p.m. each Sunday.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

