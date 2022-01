Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State women

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 9-7, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference; Coastal Carolina 12-3, 2-2

SERIES Coastal Carolina leads series 4-3

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr.10.97.6

G Keya Patton, 5-7, Jr.14.03.7

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Fr.7.41.4

F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr.12.58.5

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Fr.9.74.9

COACH Destinee Rogers (5-1 in first season as interim coach at ASU and overall)

Coastal Carolina

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Blayre Shultz, 5-7, Jr.8.53.0

G Angie Juste-Jean, 5-8, Fr.10.24.5

G Arin Freeman, 5-7, Fr.8.64.0

F Janae Camp, 6-1, Sr.2.65.9

F Aja Blount, 5-11, Sr.18.19.0

COACH Jaida Williams (126-119 in ninth season at Coastal Carolina and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUCoastal Carolina

81.4Points for74.9

72.1Points against53.1

+2.0Rebound margin+15.8

+2.9Turnover margin+1.5

43.5FG pct.45.1

33.93-pt pct.32.3

69.9FT pct.67.9

CHALK TALK Through Thursday's games, ASU ranks ninth nationally in scoring offense at 81.4 points per game but is second in the Sun Belt to Georgia Southern (84.6), which is fourth. ... The Red Wolves' 98-92 win against Appalachian State Thursday marked the first time since Feb. 2001 that ASU has allowed at least 90 points and won.

-- Mitchell Gladstone