Earthquake slams part of Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia — An earthquake shook parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java on Friday, damaging buildings and houses and sending people into the streets, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.6 quake was located in the Indian Ocean about 54 miles southwest of Labuan, a coastal town in Banten province.

Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency, said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks.

Authorities were still collecting information from affected areas, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.

Indonesia is prone to seismic upheaval because of its location on major geological faults known as the Pacific Ring of Fire.