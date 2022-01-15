European states restore tighter mask regulations





ROME -- To mask or not to mask is a question Italy settled early in the covid-19 outbreak with a vigorous "yes." Now the onetime epicenter of the pandemic in Europe hopes even stricter mask rules will help it beat the latest infection surge.

Other countries are taking similar action as the more transmissible -- yet, apparently, less virulent -- omicron variant spreads through the continent.

With intensive-care units in Italy's hospitals rapidly filling with mostly unvaccinated patients, the government announced on Christmas Eve that FFP2 masks -- which, similar to N95 masks, offer users more protection than cloth or surgical masks -- must be worn on public transport, including planes, trains, ferries and subways.

That's even though all passengers in Italy, as of this week, must be vaccinated or recently recovered from the virus. FFP2s also must now be worn at theaters, cinemas and sports events, indoors or out, and can't be removed even for their wearers to eat or drink.

Italy reintroduced an outdoor mask mandate. It had never lifted its indoor mandate, even when infections sharply dropped in the summer.

On a chilly morning in Rome this week, Lillo D'Amico, 84, sported a wool cap and a white FFP2 as he bought a newspaper at his neighborhood newsstand.

"[Masks] cost little money, they cost you a small sacrifice," he said. "When you do the math, it costs far less than hospitalization."

When he sees someone from the unmasked minority walking by, he keeps a distance. "They see [masks] as an affront to their freedom," D'Amico said, shrugging.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Spain reinstated its outdoor mask rule on Christmas Eve. After the 14-day contagion rate soared, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was asked whether the outdoor mask mandate was helping.

"Of course it is. It's not me saying it. It's science itself saying it because (it's) a virus that is contracted when one exhales," Sanchez said.

Portugal brought masks back at the end of November, after having largely dropped the requirement when it hit its goal of vaccinating 86% of the population.

Greece has also restored its outdoor mask mandate, while requiring an FFP2 or double surgical mask on public transport and in indoor public spaces.

This week, the Dutch government's outbreak management team recommended a mask mandate for people older than 13 in busy public indoor areas such as restaurants, museums and theaters, and for spectators at indoor sports events. Those places are currently closed under a lockdown.

In France, the outdoor mask mandate was partially reinstated in December in many cities, including Paris. The age for children to start wearing masks in public places was lowered to 6 from 11.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced last week that people must wear FFP2 masks outdoors if they can't keep at least 6½ feet apart.

In Italy, with more than 2 million people currently positive for the virus in a nation of 60 million and workplace absences curtailing train and bus runs, the government also sees masks as a way to let society function more fully.

People with booster shots or recent second vaccine doses can now avoid quarantine after coming into contact with an infected person if they wear an FFP2 mask for 10 days.

The government has ordered shops to make FFP masks available for the equivalent of 85 cents. In the pandemic's first year, they cost up to $11.50 -- when they could be found.

Italians wear them in a palette of colors. The father of a baby baptized this week by Pope Francis in the Sistine Chapel wore one in burgundy, with matching tie and jacket pocket square. But the pontiff didn't wear one.

On Monday, Vatican City State mandated FFP2s in all indoor places. It also stipulated that Vatican employees can go to work without quarantining after coming into contact with someone testing positive if, in addition to being fully vaccinated or having received a booster shot, they wear FFP2s.

Francis did appear to be wearing a FFP2 when, startling shoppers in Rome on Tuesday evening, he emerged from a music store near the Pantheon before being driven back to the Vatican.

In Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has focused on vaccination, masks have never been required outdoors.

This month, though, the government said secondary school students should wear face coverings in class. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said that rule wouldn't apply "for a day longer than necessary."

When the British government lifted pandemic restrictions last July, turning mask-wearing from a requirement to a suggestion, mask use fell markedly.

Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Bologna-based GIMBE foundation, which monitors health care in Italy, says Britain shows what can happen when measures like mask-wearing aren't valued.

"The situation in the U.K. showed that use of vaccination alone wasn't enough" to get ahead of the pandemic, even though Britain was one of the first countries to begin vaccination, he said in a video interview.

RUSSIAN POSTPONEMENT

The Russian government Friday chose to delay adopting unpopular legislation restricting access to public places for the unvaccinated, despite an infection surge and warnings from top officials about the spread of the omicron variant.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said the legislation was postponed because of "high uncertainty," as the draft bill was prepared in response to the delta variant but "new challenges" have arisen.

The bill required Russians willing to access certain public places to have a QR code confirming vaccination, recent recovery from the virus or a medical exemption from immunization.

The initiative, along with another bill proposing a similar system for both domestic and international planes and trains, was met with high resistance amid a largely vaccine-skeptical population. The transport bill was withdrawn from parliament last month, but the one on public places passed the first reading.

Golikova said the bill will be amended to allow Russians with negative tests to get short-term QR codes.

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the bill would be withdrawn from parliament while the government makes changes.

The QR code requirements are already in place in some parts of Russia and vary by region. They are mostly used for travel, and to access public spaces such as museums and theaters.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called the virus situation in the country "very difficult" and urged the government to prepare.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Friday that omicron is responsible for nearly half of all new infections in the capital.

Russia had only one nationwide lockdown, in 2020, and that October many Russians were ordered to stay away from work for a week amid a jump in infections and deaths. However, authorities have generally resisted shutting down businesses or imposing any tough restrictions.

Information for this article was contributed by Frances D'Emilio, Uliana Pavlova, Aritz Parra, Barry Hatton, Elena Becatoros, Jill Lawless, Sylvie Corbet, Mike Corder and Frank Jordans of The Associated Press.







