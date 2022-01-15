Follow live: Razorbacks trail No. 12 LSU at half

Half - LSU 33, Arkansas 31

Despite missing all eight of its three-point attempts and turning the ball over 10 times, the Razorbacks trail by just one score at halftime in Baton Rouge.

JD Notae leads Arkansas with nine points. He left the game briefly with a pair of fouls but re-entered to shoot free throws when Davonte Davis went up for a dunk in transition, got fouled and lost a tooth after a scary fall to the floor.

Davis has 2 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists off the bench today. He has also held Tigers players to 1 of 4 shooting.

Au'Diese Toney and Chris Lykes have played well and kept the Razorbacks in this one. Both players have six points, and Toney has a pair of rebounds and a block in his time on the floor.

The only hiccups for Toney in the half were turnovers in which he stepped on the sideline twice.

Jaylin Williams added five points and four rebounds in the half. He is in search of his third consecutive double-double and fourth straight game with 10-plus rebounds.

Stanley Umude, Toney and Notae accounted for 8 of Arkansas' 10 miscues. LSU, however, has only scored seven points off those turnovers.

Alex Fudge leads the Tigers with nine points at halftime, and Eric Gaines and Tari Eason each have seven points. LSU starters accounted for only 13 first-half points.

The Tigers were minus-4 in Fudge's time on the floor. Darius Days, one of the SEC's leading scorers for the season, is scoreless and 0 of 4 shooting in 15 minutes.

3:19, 1H - Arkansas 26, LSU 24

Au'Diese Toney added the Razorbacks' most recent score - a layup following a missed midrange jumper by Chris Lykes - to give them the lead. That has been about the only offense to speak of in the last few minutes.

LSU has missed its last 5 shots and is 1 of its last 7 from the floor. Arkansas is also 1 of its last 5 shooting.

Chris Lykes and Au'Diese Toney each have six points today, and JD Notae, who has two fouls and is on the bench, has seven. Jaylin Williams has grabbed 4 rebounds to go with 5 points.

6:24, 1H - Arkansas 24, LSU 23

Keith Smart and the Razorbacks have done a great job weathering an early storm by LSU and punching back in an environment that can be hostile when the Tigers play well.

Au'Diese Toney added a dunk in transition that forced Will Wade to call for time.

7:56, 1H - LSU 20, Arkansas 18

The Razorbacks have climbed back from a slow start to make this a game at the next-to-last media timeout of the half. Arkansas tied the game 18-18 on a JD Notae driving layup with his left hand.

LSU responded, though, with a score on a baseline out-of-bounds play. Tari Eason and Alex Fudge both have five points for the Tigers.

Notae and Jaylin Williams leads the Razorbacks with five points apiece, and Chris Lykes has four.

Arkansas is 8 of 17 shooting and LSU is 9 of 18. The teams are a combined 2 of 13 from deep.

11:32, 1H - LSU 16, Arkansas 13

Much better stretch of basketball there from the Razorbacks. Arkansas was a bit soft and nonchalant with the ball in its first few possessions, but playing tougher of late.

Jaylin Williams just added a layup and will have a chance to complete a three-point play when the game resumes. He has 4 points and 2 rebounds so far.

LSU is 5 of 5 from the floor against him to this point. That isn't ideal.

Chris Lykes knocked down a three-ball, and Davonte Davis, JD Notae and Au'Diese Toney each have two points. Trey Wade has two rebounds as well.

Alex Fudge has a team-high five points for the Tigers and Efton Reid has four.

15:32, 1H - LSU 9, Arkansas 2

The Tigers have come out fairly hot on the offensive end and as stout as expected defensively. They are the top-rated defense in the country as of today.

LSU has knocked down 4 of 8 shots, including 3 of 3 against Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams, in the early going. JD Notae also gave up a score.

Au'Diese Toney has the Razorbacks' lone score, a layup assisted by Notae to tie the game 2-2. Notae, Davonte Davis and Stanley Umude are each 0 of 1 from the floor.

The Razorbacks are 1 of 4 shooting so far with three live-ball turnovers. Arkansas called for time.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: JD Notae, Stanley Umude, Au’Diese Toney, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

Keith Smart is serving as the Razorbacks' interim coach this afternoon as Eric Musselman recovers from shoulder surgery on Thursday.

Williams recorded his second consecutive double-double in the Razorbacks' 87-43 victory over Missouri on Wednesday. He finished with 13 points on 3 of 7 shooting – 7 of 8 at the free throw line – and 10 rebounds. He has scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time in his Arkansas career.

Notae is averaging 22.0 points on 42.6% shooting in three SEC games. In the last two outings, he is 7 of 15 from three-point range after a 1 of 7 start against Vanderbilt.

Davonte Davis had 15 points against Missouri and is third on the team in scoring in league play at 10.8 points per game. Umude is second at 15.5 per night. Wade scored a season-high 17 points on Wednesday.

Kamani Johnson is likely out for this game after injuring an ankle against Missouri. Chuck Barrett said on pre-game radio it does not appear as if Johnson, who is in a walking boot, will play.

LSU’s starters: Eric Gaines, Brandon Murray, Mwani Wilkinson, Darius Days and Efton Reid.

Tigers guard Xavier Pinson, a transfer from Missouri who has averaged 16.9 points per game in his career against the Razorbacks, is not available for a second consecutive game with a knee injury. LSU won without him at Florida earlier this week.

Days and forward Tari Eason, who is No. 10 in the KenPom player of the year rankings, are two of the top 10 scorers in the SEC this season. Days, a 20-point scorer on 9 of 14 shooting against the Gators, is putting up 14.7 points and Eason 15.5.

Without Pinson, Gaines added 15 points at Florida, and Murray, a freshman, had 10 points on 5 of 9 from the floor.

LSU enters play today with the No. 1 defensive efficiency rating in the country, according to KenPom. The Tigers are giving up 83.3 points per 100 possessions this season and also lead the country with a steal percentage of 16.7%.

They have allowed more than 65 points twice this season. LSU’s lone loss came at Auburn on Dec. 29.