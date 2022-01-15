Winter storm warning in effect for east-central, northern Arkansas; up to 9 inches predicted in mountains

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of northern and east-central Arkansas, including Little Rock, saying snow could become heavy Saturday night.
Much of the rest of the state is under a winter weather advisory. Both the warning and advisory are in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday.
Snowfall levels across portions of the state are higher than meteorologists predicted earlier, according to updated forecasts from the weather service.
Forecasters on Saturday afternoon predicted as much as 3 inches of snow in Little Rock and Fayetteville, and up to 2 inches of snow in Fort Smith and Pine Bluff.
Northern Arkansas is expected to receive the highest levels of accumulation, with as much as 7 inches in Mountain View and 9 inches in Harrison, according to the updated forecasts.
Areas in southern Arkansas are expected to receive less than an inch of accumulation, the weather service said.