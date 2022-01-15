Winter storm warning in effect for east-central, northern Arkansas; up to 9 inches predicted in mountains

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of northern and east-central Arkansas, including Little Rock, saying snow could become heavy Saturday night.

Much of the rest of the state is under a winter weather advisory. Both the warning and advisory are in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Snowfall levels across portions of the state are higher than meteorologists predicted earlier, according to updated forecasts from the weather service.

Forecasters on Saturday afternoon predicted as much as 3 inches of snow in Little Rock and Fayetteville, and up to 2 inches of snow in Fort Smith and Pine Bluff.

Northern Arkansas is expected to receive the highest levels of accumulation, with as much as 7 inches in Mountain View and 9 inches in Harrison, according to the updated forecasts.

Areas in southern Arkansas are expected to receive less than an inch of accumulation, the weather service said.





Much of northern and east-central Arkansas are under a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Sunday, according to this National Weather Service graphic.





