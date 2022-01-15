The nation in brief: GOP U.S. Rep. Katko of N.Y. to retire

GOP U.S. Rep. Katko of N.Y. to retire

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican moderate whose congressional career seemed on the ascent, announced his retirement Friday, the third of the 10 House GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach President Donald Trump last January to say they won't seek reelection.

The upstate New Yorker, 59, was in line to become chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee if Republicans win control of the chamber in November's elections.

But his decision comes as Trump has remained a dominant force in the GOP, retaining the fealty of many lawmakers and threatening to use party primaries to depose those who cross him.

Now serving his fourth House term, Katko released a statement saying it was time to "enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way." He said his parents and his wife's parents had all died in the past three years, adding, "To say that those gut-wrenching times provided life-changing perspective for me is putting it mildly."

While his statement made no reference to Trump, he also said, "My conscience, principles, and commitment to do what's right have guided every decision I've made as a Member of Congress, and they guide my decision today."

There has been a sharp GOP backlash against all 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over his role in inciting supporters who violently stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as lawmakers were certifying his presidential reelection defeat.

Katko became the 13th House Republican to announce he's not seeking reelection in 2022. So far 26 House Democrats have said they are retiring after this year.

Fire closes part of I-70 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A stretch of Interstate 70 westbound into Kansas City that closed after a fire under a bridge killed a homeless person will likely be closed until Monday, state transportation officials said.

The fire was reported about 6 a.m. Thursday under an I-70 bridge over Truman Road.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said in a statement Friday that workers hope to have the outer lanes of the westbound interstate opened by Monday morning, weather permitting.

Most of the damage from the fire occurred under the center lane, which will remain closed even after the right and left lanes are open, the department said.

Drivers should exit I-70 westbound at the Interstate 435 interchange to get around the closure.

"With the Chiefs playoff game Sunday night, fans should plan for the westbound I-70 lanes to be closed," said MoDOT District Engineer Chris Redline.

Democracy Prep founder pleads guilty

NEW YORK -- The founder of a national charter school network who once served as a White House adviser under President Barack Obama pleaded guilty Friday to a charge alleging he stole over $200,000 from the network.

Seth Andrew, 42, a founder of Democracy Prep, apologized as he entered the plea in Manhattan federal court to wire fraud, admitting that he moved money in 2019 from the charter schools network to other bank accounts without authorization.

His voice cracking, Andrew told U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan: "As I stand before you today, I have tremendous remorse for the impact it has had on the schools, the alumni and my own family."

In 2005, Andrew was a founder of Democracy Prep when it started in New York City. After its methods helped raise test scores for economically challenged children in Harlem, it expanded across the United States.

In spring 2013, Andrew left to work in the U.S. Department of Education and as a senior adviser in the Office of Educational Technology at the White House.

In court papers, authorities said Andrew stole $218,000 from the schools he helped create and then used the money to obtain the best interest rate his bank offered on a mortgage for a $2 million Manhattan apartment.

Christmas parade suspect to stand trial

MADISON, Wis. -- A Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove a sport utility vehicle through a suburban Christmas parade must stand trial, a court commissioner ordered Friday.

Prosecutors have presented "ample" evidence to show Darrell Brooks Jr. probably committed felonies, Waukesha County Court Commissioner Kevin Costello said at the end of a preliminary hearing.

Brooks faces 77 charges in all, including six homicide counts and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted on even one of the homicide charges.

District Attorney Susan Opper called just one witness, police detective Thomas Casey, who described how the vehicle zigzagged across the street for blocks, smashing into marchers from behind and running them over in downtown Waukesha on Nov. 21.

Brooks' attorney, public defender Anna Kees, suggested that Brooks was high during the incident, noting that officers who arrested him noticed he smelled of marijuana and his eyes were red and glassy.



