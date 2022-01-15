Gravette dominates fourth quarter at Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Gravette didn't retreat after falling behind by 10 points in the first half at Prairie Grove.

The Lady Lions pushed on and dominated the fourth quarter to earn a 53-47 comeback victory Friday in 4A-1 Conference action. Brynn Romine had 12 points and Alexa Parker 11 for Gravette (12-7, 3-1), which outscored Prairie Grove 22-7 in the fourth quarter.

"Our girls don't panic and it's a young team," Gravette coach Will Pittman said. "We've got a lot of 10th-graders and three seniors. I'm just pleased with the whole group."

Prairie Grove (8-7, 0-5) was in control early behind senior Trinity Dobbs, who led the Lady Tigers with 21 points. Dobbs made two 3-pointers and Lexi Henry one in the first half to spark Prairie Grove to leads of 11-3 and 16-6. Prairie Grove still led 40-27 late in the third quarter when Gravette began its comeback.

The Lady Lions took their first lead with 2:15 left in the fourth quarter when Parker made a 3-pointer to put Gravette ahead 46-45. The Lady Lions then pulled away behind Romine, who scored 12 points and made 6 of 7 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter. Romine and Parker are both sophomores for Gravette, which defeated Shiloh Christian on Tuesday.

"Brynn, she's our point guard, and she's just a competitor," Pittman said. "When she smells (a win) at the end, she's going to do everything she can to get the victory. She has a great intuition for the game.

"Alexa, she's also a 10th-grader. She had the big 3 and a couple of 2s (field goals) late for us. She's another kid with a lot of upside."

Prairie Grove suffered another frustrating loss after losing 38-37 at Gentry on Tuesday. Sophomore Lexi Henry had 15 points for the Lady Tigers, who still led by 12 points early in the fourth quarter. But Prairie Grove couldn't hold off the Lady Lions, who outscored the Lady Tigers 22-7 in the final quarter to earn an important road win Friday.

Gravette will continue league play at Farmington Tuesday while Prairie Grove's scheduled game against Huntsville Tuesday has already been postponed because of Covid-related issues.