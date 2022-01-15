Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

High school basketball scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 1:57 a.m.

Friday's scores

Boys

6A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Central 53, Cabot 44

North Little Rock 87, Little Rock Catholic 46

Conway at Fort Smith Northside, ppd.

Little Rock Southwest at Bryant, ppd.

6A-WEST

Bentonville West 60, Springdale Har-Ber 48

Fort Smith Southside at Rogers Heritage, ppd.

Rogers at Springdale, ppd.

Fayetteville at Bentonville, ppd.

5A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Parkview 62, Little Rock Christian 49

Jacksonville 61, Beebe 53

Maumelle 91, Sylvan Hills 82

Little Rock Hall at Benton, ppd.

5A-EAST

Jonesboro 73, Greene Co. Tech 41

Marion 56, Searcy 51

Paragould 66, Batesville 55

West Memphis 43, Nettleton 37

5A-SOUTH

White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside, ppd.

Lake Hamilton at Pine Bluff, ppd.

El Dorado at Hot Springs, ppd.

Sheridan at Texarkana, ppd.

5A-WEST

Vilonia 61, Greenwood 39

Van Buren 53, Mountain Home 44

Alma at Russellville, ppd.

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs, ppd.

4A-1

Prairie Grove 47, Gravette 42, OT

Farmington 73, Huntsville 62

Gentry 43, Pea Ridge 41

4A-4

Morrilton 74, Subiaco Academy 53

Dardanelle at Ozark, ppd.

4A-5

Forrest City 66, Mills 60

Joe T. Robinson 93, Wynne 25

Lonoke at Pulaski Academy, ppd.

Stuttgart at eStem, ppd.

4A-7

Arkadelphia at Nashville, ppd.

Hope at Fountain Lake, ppd.

4-8

Monticello 60, Camden Fairview 54

Watson Chapel 71, Warren 17

3A-2

Cave City at Bald Knob, ppd.

Newport at Harding Academy, ppd.

3A-3

Osceola at Walnut Ridge, ppd.

3A-4

Waldron 42, Hackett 27

3A-6

Episcopal Collegiate 73, Jacksonville Lighthouse 58

3A-7

Ashdown 66, Fouke 49

Glen Rose 34, Benton Harmony Grove 29

3A-8

Lake Village 43, Drew Central 42

2A-1

Decatur 46, Yellville-Summit 45

2A-2

Melbourne 69, Cedar Ridge 45

2A-4

Mansfield 41, Johnson Co. Westside 39

2A-5

Quitman 59, Conway Christian 40

Conway St. Joseph 69, LISA Academy North 57

1A-1 WEST

County Line 68, Mulberry 35

The New School 69, Ozark Catholic 21

Thaden at St. Paul, ppd.

1A-2

West Side Greers Ferry 51, Calico Rock 43

1A-8

Bradley 67, Hermitage 31

Girls

6A-CENTRAL

North Little Rock 75, Mount St. Mary 19

Conway at Fort Smith Northside, ppd.

Little Rock Southwest at Bryant, ppd.

6A-WEST

Fort Smith Southside at Rogers Heritage, ppd.

Rogers at Springdale, ppd.

Fayetteville at Bentonville, ppd.

5A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Christian 67, Little Rock Parkview 62

Sylvan Hills 42, Maumelle 40

5A-EAST

Jonesboro 58, Greene Co. Tech 48

Marion 68, Searcy 38

West Memphis 45, Nettleton 39

5A-SOUTH

White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside, ppd.

Lake Hamilton at Pine Bluff, ppd.

El Dorado at Hot Springs, ppd.

Sheridan at Texarkana, ppd.

5A-WEST

Mountain Home 39, Van Buren 32

Greenwood at Vilonia, ppd.

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs, ppd.

Alma at Russellville, ppd.

4A-1

Gravette 53, Prairie Grove 47

Harrison 41, Berryville 33

4A-4

Dardanelle at Ozark, ppd.

4A-5

Forrest City 44, Mills 39

Lonoke at Pulaski Academy, ppd.

Stuttgart at eStem, ppd.

4A-7

Arkadelphia at Nashville, ppd.

Hope at Fountain Lake, ppd.

3A-2

Cave City at Bald Knob, ppd.

Newport at Harding Academy, ppd.

3A-3

Osceola at Walnut Ridge, ppd.

3A-7

Benton Harmony Grove 38, Glen Rose 33

3A-8

Drew Central 45, Lake Village 27

2A-2

Melbourne 53, Cedar Ridge 36

2A-3

Buffalo Island Central 59, Bay 44

2A-5

Quitman 53, Conway Christian 43

1A-1 WEST

Thaden at St. Paul, ppd.

1A-2

West Side Greers Ferry 54, Calico Rock 50

1A-7

Ouachita 47, Murfreesboro 35

Print Headline: High school basketball scores

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT