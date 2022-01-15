High school basketball scores

Friday's scores
Boys
6A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Central 53, Cabot 44
North Little Rock 87, Little Rock Catholic 46
Conway at Fort Smith Northside, ppd.
Little Rock Southwest at Bryant, ppd.
6A-WEST
Bentonville West 60, Springdale Har-Ber 48
Fort Smith Southside at Rogers Heritage, ppd.
Rogers at Springdale, ppd.
Fayetteville at Bentonville, ppd.
5A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Parkview 62, Little Rock Christian 49
Jacksonville 61, Beebe 53
Maumelle 91, Sylvan Hills 82
Little Rock Hall at Benton, ppd.
5A-EAST
Jonesboro 73, Greene Co. Tech 41
Marion 56, Searcy 51
Paragould 66, Batesville 55
West Memphis 43, Nettleton 37
5A-SOUTH
White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside, ppd.
Lake Hamilton at Pine Bluff, ppd.
El Dorado at Hot Springs, ppd.
Sheridan at Texarkana, ppd.
5A-WEST
Vilonia 61, Greenwood 39
Van Buren 53, Mountain Home 44
Alma at Russellville, ppd.
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs, ppd.
4A-1
Prairie Grove 47, Gravette 42, OT
Farmington 73, Huntsville 62
Gentry 43, Pea Ridge 41
4A-4
Morrilton 74, Subiaco Academy 53
Dardanelle at Ozark, ppd.
4A-5
Forrest City 66, Mills 60
Joe T. Robinson 93, Wynne 25
Lonoke at Pulaski Academy, ppd.
Stuttgart at eStem, ppd.
4A-7
Arkadelphia at Nashville, ppd.
Hope at Fountain Lake, ppd.
4-8
Monticello 60, Camden Fairview 54
Watson Chapel 71, Warren 17
3A-2
Cave City at Bald Knob, ppd.
Newport at Harding Academy, ppd.
3A-3
Osceola at Walnut Ridge, ppd.
3A-4
Waldron 42, Hackett 27
3A-6
Episcopal Collegiate 73, Jacksonville Lighthouse 58
3A-7
Ashdown 66, Fouke 49
Glen Rose 34, Benton Harmony Grove 29
3A-8
Lake Village 43, Drew Central 42
2A-1
Decatur 46, Yellville-Summit 45
2A-2
Melbourne 69, Cedar Ridge 45
2A-4
Mansfield 41, Johnson Co. Westside 39
2A-5
Quitman 59, Conway Christian 40
Conway St. Joseph 69, LISA Academy North 57
1A-1 WEST
County Line 68, Mulberry 35
The New School 69, Ozark Catholic 21
Thaden at St. Paul, ppd.
1A-2
West Side Greers Ferry 51, Calico Rock 43
1A-8
Bradley 67, Hermitage 31
Girls
6A-CENTRAL
North Little Rock 75, Mount St. Mary 19
Conway at Fort Smith Northside, ppd.
Little Rock Southwest at Bryant, ppd.
6A-WEST
Fort Smith Southside at Rogers Heritage, ppd.
Rogers at Springdale, ppd.
Fayetteville at Bentonville, ppd.
5A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Christian 67, Little Rock Parkview 62
Sylvan Hills 42, Maumelle 40
5A-EAST
Jonesboro 58, Greene Co. Tech 48
Marion 68, Searcy 38
West Memphis 45, Nettleton 39
5A-SOUTH
White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside, ppd.
Lake Hamilton at Pine Bluff, ppd.
El Dorado at Hot Springs, ppd.
Sheridan at Texarkana, ppd.
5A-WEST
Mountain Home 39, Van Buren 32
Greenwood at Vilonia, ppd.
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs, ppd.
Alma at Russellville, ppd.
4A-1
Gravette 53, Prairie Grove 47
Harrison 41, Berryville 33
4A-4
Dardanelle at Ozark, ppd.
4A-5
Forrest City 44, Mills 39
Lonoke at Pulaski Academy, ppd.
Stuttgart at eStem, ppd.
4A-7
Arkadelphia at Nashville, ppd.
Hope at Fountain Lake, ppd.
3A-2
Cave City at Bald Knob, ppd.
Newport at Harding Academy, ppd.
3A-3
Osceola at Walnut Ridge, ppd.
3A-7
Benton Harmony Grove 38, Glen Rose 33
3A-8
Drew Central 45, Lake Village 27
2A-2
Melbourne 53, Cedar Ridge 36
2A-3
Buffalo Island Central 59, Bay 44
2A-5
Quitman 53, Conway Christian 43
1A-1 WEST
Thaden at St. Paul, ppd.
1A-2
West Side Greers Ferry 54, Calico Rock 50
1A-7
Ouachita 47, Murfreesboro 35