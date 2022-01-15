Hornsby flip-flops, returning to Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Quarterback Malik Hornsby has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal with the purpose of remaining with the University of Arkansas, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday.

Hornsby, a 6-2, 180-pound redshirt freshman from Missouri City, Texas, had officially entered his name in the portal last Friday after saying he planned to do so the night before.

The former 4-star prospect played in seven games behind starting quarterback KJ Jefferson this season and completed 5 of 12 passes for 46 yards and rushed for 136 yards and 1 touchdown on 24 carries. Hornsby had one of his best games in the Razorbacks’ 24-10 victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl when he ran four times for 67 yards, including a 32-yarder and led the offense to one touchdown and another drive into the Nittany Lions’ red zone in the second half.

Meanwhile, walk-on receiver John David White plans to enter the portal, his father told the Arkanas Democrat-Gazette. The red-shirt sophomore played in four games in 2021, catching one pass for 19 yards against Georgia. He also participated in games against Georgia Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and in the Outback Bowl against Penn State.

White, who played at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, is a fourth-generation Razorback, following in the footsteps of great-grandfather Harold Rees, grandfather John Rees and uncle John Aaron Rees as football players, and his father David White, an All-American golfer at Arkansas.

Additionally, defensive tackle John Ridgeway announced he had received an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine, joining cornerback Montaric Brown with that opportunity to work out in front of scouts and team personnel in Indianapolis.

Hornsby is the second Razorback to withdraw his name from the portal since the end of the season, joining offensive lineman Jalen St. John.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said last summer if a Razorback player announced his intention to transfer that player would not return to the team, but his stance on that topic has softened.

Hornsby was rated the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 14 prospect in Texas by 247Sports in the 2019-20 signing class. Ranked No. 228 in ESPN’s Top 300, Hornsby passed for 2,279 yards and 29 touchdowns and ran for 1,587 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior.

He played in one game as a true freshman behind Feleipe Franks and KJ Jefferson in 2020.

The Razorbacks, who finished 9-4 and captured all four trophy games in 2021, have had 17 players declare for and remain in the portal.