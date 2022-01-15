• Didi Fritts of Seattle exclaimed "My baby. My baby," when a firefighter emerged from the wreckage of her home carrying Sammy, her black Labrador, who was alert and wagging her tail after being trapped for seven days in a house that had collapsed in a landslide.

• Tim Gionet, a far-right social media personality who calls himself "Baked Alaska," who is facing unrelated charges in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced to 30 days in jail after being convicted of pepper-spraying a worker at a bar in Scottsdale, Ariz.

• Magdalena Andersson, the prime minister of Sweden, and at least two other of the country's top politicians are in isolation and working from home after testing positive for covid-19 after taking part in a debate in Parliament.

• Corey Johnson, 21, a Florida man convicted of killing a 13-year-old friend during a sleepover five years ago, apologized and denounced a militant Islamic group that he said affected his thinking, but was sentenced to life in prison by a judge who rejected a lesser 40-year sentence, saying Johnson's willingness to kill for radical views make him unlikely to ever be rehabilitated.

• Dave Tiefenbrunn, a St. Charles County, Mo., police captain, said Paul Hepperman, a 75-year-old farmer, died after he fell into a grain bin as he tried to unclog it and became trapped inside in an accident on his farm near Wentzville.

• William Ray Norris, the former Clarke County, Ala., sheriff who resigned last May during an impeachment investigation, was indicted on campaign finance, tax evasion and ethics charges, including using his office for personal gain.

• Thomas Holifield, 59, of Michigan City, Ind., accused of killing his roommate by repeatedly spiking her beverages with windshield washer fluid because he felt she was disrespecting him by not approving of his heavy drinking, was charged with murder.

• Kevin Richardson, 59, a former New Orleans building inspector who pleaded guilty to accepting at least $65,000 in bribes in return for not enforcing building codes, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

• Michael Kretschmer, the governor of Germany's Saxony state, thanked a group of medical students, saying they had made a "clear and important statement" by holding a silent vigil outside a hospital in Dresden to protest against a rally by far-right coronavirus vaccine skeptics.