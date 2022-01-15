Interviews of Springdale police chief candidates set for today

SPRINGDALE -- The Civil Service Commission will hold a public meeting at 9:30 a.m. today.

The commission will meet immediately following the meeting in an executive session to interview the three candidates for police chief.

The meeting is set for the third-floor conference room of the new Criminal Justice Complex at 201 Spring St.

Applicants include Assistant Chief Frank Gamble, Capt. Derek Hudson and Capt. Derek Wright.

Police Chief Mike Peters on Dec. 15 announced his retirement after 30 years with the department. His last day will be Jan. 31. He has been chief since Sept. 11, 2015.