Maloney leads UA with 3 wins

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas senior Shafiqua Maloney won two individual races and anchored a relay victory for the Razorbacks on Friday night at the Arkansas Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Maloney won the 400 meters in 52.33 seconds and the 800 in 2:04.82. Shen then ran the anchor leg on Arkansas' 1,600 relay team, which won in 3:30.79. Also running on the relay for the Razorbacks were junior Paris Peoples, sophomore Rosey Effiong and senior Morgan Burks-Magee.

Effiong won the 200 in 23.87 with Arkansas freshman Joanne Reid second in 23.94 and Burks-Magee third in 24.02.

Arkansas senior Jayda Baylark won the 60 in 7.20.

Britton Wilson, a Razorbacks freshman, was second in the 400 in 53.64. Peoples was third in 53.87.

Razorbacks sophomore Julia Paternain won the 3,000 in 9:44.87.

Safiya John, a junior at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, won the long jump with best effort of 19 feet, 11 inches.

Arkansas sophomore Nastassja Campbell cleared 14-3 1/2 to tie for the pole vault title with Oklahoma freshman Olivia Lueking. Razorbacks sophomore Elien Vekemans was third at 13-5 1/4.

Arkansas freshmen Heidi Nelson (4:50.17) and Sydney Thorvaldson (4:52.79) were second and fourth in the mile.

University of Arkansas at Little Rock sophomore Breya Clark took third in the triple jump at 39-10 1/2 and UAPB senior Deonmonique was third in the shot-put at 45-5 3/4.

In men's competition, Arkansas freshman Brandon Battle won the 400 in 46.59 and ran on the winning 1,600 relay team. The team of freshman Connor Washington, Battle, freshman TJ Tomlyanovich and junior Boaz Madeus won in 3:10.59.

Arkansas sophomore Jeremy Farr ran 21.11 to win the 200.

Former Razorback NCAA champion Andrew Irwin, competing unattached, won the pole vault by clearing 17-6 1/2. Arkansas senior Etamar Bhastekar was second at 16-8 3/4.

Arkansas took the top three places in the 1,000 with sophomore Andrew Kimet winning in 2:22.46. Freshman Elias Schreml was second in 2:23.80 and senior Kieran Taylor third in 2:23.98.

Razorbacks junior Ryan Brown had a best leap of 51-3 1/2 to win the triple jump.

UAPB sophomore Caleb Snowden cleared 6-8 3/4 to win the high jump. Arkansas freshman Adam Clark was third, also clearing 6-8 3/4.

Former Razorback Erich Sullins won the weight throw at 73-7 1/2.

Razorbacks freshman Brevin Sims was the top collegiate finisher in the 60 hurdles, running 7.89.

UALR sophomore Ryan Cunningham tied for third in the long jump at 23-5 1/4.