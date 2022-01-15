



• Actor Alec Baldwin turned his phone in to the police in Suffolk County, N.Y., on Friday, his lawyer said, starting a process that will allow investigators to collect data related to his fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the film "Rust" last year in New Mexico. Baldwin, 63, agreed to a process in which he would hand over his iPhone and its password, and the phone's data would be reviewed by officials from the Suffolk County police department and district attorney's office before the relevant data would be passed to authorities in New Mexico, according to a search agreement provided by Baldwin's lawyer. Baldwin, who has a home in Suffolk County, handed the phone over to the police himself, his lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said. The fatal shooting occurred Oct. 21 while Baldwin was practicing drawing an old-fashioned revolver from a shoulder holster. He had been told that the gun did not contain any live rounds, but it discharged a bullet that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Investigators looking into the shooting secured a search warrant for Baldwin's phone on Dec. 16. Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death, saying that he did not know how live rounds got onto the film set and that he did not pull the trigger before the gun went off. According to the terms of the search agreement, officials in Suffolk County will review the phone's communications -- including texts, emails, call records, voicemail, digital images and internet browser history -- between June 1 and Dec. 5, and will exclude any communications with his lawyers or his wife, Hilaria.

• George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy, stewards of the Star Wars universe and numerous other notable motion pictures, are being honored by the Producers Guild of America for their contributions to the film industry. The PGA said Friday that Lucas and Kennedy will receive the Milestone Award at the Producers Guild Awards in March, joining the ranks of previous honorees that include Louis B. Mayer, Walt Disney and Steven Spielberg. Lucas, 77, in a statement, said the award is a celebration of all that goes into bringing stories to life: "Protecting creativity while balancing business, moving technology forward to make real what you can see in your mind's eye and doing it all from scratch most of the time." He and Kennedy shared friends and collaborators and both worked on "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," she through the production company she co-founded with Spielberg and Frank Marshall, Amblin Entertainment. Kennedy's credits include "E.T. The Extra Terrestrial," "Schindler's List," "Jurassic Park" and the "Back to the Future" films. Kennedy, 68, is now president of Lucasfilm, where she has produced the newest Star Wars trilogy and various spinoffs.





