Kanis Medical Plaza sells for $10.1M

A 60,000-square-foot medical building near the Baptist Health campus in Little Rock sold this week for $10.1 million, according to Flake & Company, which brokered the deal.

The buyer of Kanis Medical Plaza at 9101 Kanis Road is an affiliate of Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate, said Thomas Schmidt, partner and co-founder of Flake & Company.

The building is at least the second Little Rock medical property acquisition by the Pensacola, Fla.-based firm. Another affiliate paid a total of $7.4 million in 14 separate transactions to acquire a controlling interest in the Blandford medical building on the CHI St. Vincent Infirmary campus in September 2019.

The seller of Catalyst's latest acquisition was Kanis Medical LLC, co-managed by Schmidt, Dr. Richard Houk and John Flake, the chief real estate advisor for Flake & Company, Schmidt said.

Kanis Medical acquired the property in 2017 for $7.5 million, according to online records the Pulaski County assessor's office maintains.

Houk's medical practice and Baptist Health facilities occupy most of the space in Kanis Medical Plaza which will continue to be leased and managed by Flake & Company, Schmidt said.

-- Noel Oman

3 Starbucks stores to vote on unionizing

The National Labor Relations Board on Friday ordered union elections at three Starbucks stores in the Buffalo, N.Y., area, where two other Starbucks stores voted to unionize late last year.

The victories for the union created the only two unionized Starbucks locations out of roughly 9,000 company-owned stores in the country. The union lost at a third store in the Buffalo area but has formally objected to the outcome there.

Ballots in the coming round of Starbucks elections will be mailed to workers Jan. 31 and will be due back Feb. 22. The labor board will tally the votes the next day.

Since workers at three locations in the Buffalo area first sought union elections in late August, employees of at least 15 other Starbucks stores have filed petitions for elections, most of them since the labor board announced a union victory in Buffalo on Dec. 9.

The campaigns appear to be driven by young, liberal and well-educated Starbucks employees in cities like Boston, Chicago and Knoxville, Tenn., who tend to be sympathetic to unions. The labor board has also scheduled an election to begin this month at a Starbucks store in Mesa, Ariz.

-- The New York Times

Arkansas Index loses 1.88, ends at 779.51

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 779.51, down 1.88.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.