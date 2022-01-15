Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Clyburn; Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Mo. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Murthy; Clyburn; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Republican Glenn Youngkin, Virginia's newly sworn-in governor; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

